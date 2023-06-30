Do England want Pat Cummins to bowl?

2 minute read

The attitude of England’s top order batters appears to be that if you aren’t Pat Cummins, you’re going to the fence. It’ll be interesting to see the impact of this as the series wears on.

Australia’s most accurate bowler, Scott Boland, conceded 147 runs in 26 overs in the first Ashes Test. He was dropped for Mitchell Starc for the second. Starc finished day two with 1-75 off 12 overs.

Starc wasn’t the only one to go for a few though. Josh Hazlewood had at this point conceded 5.73 an over and Cameron Green 6.14.

Cummins and Nathan Lyon were both far more economical. Whether that was purely a product of their bowling, we’re not sure. Whatever the reason, the upshot was Australia’s captain had two ‘safe’ bowlers at his disposal and one of them was himself.

We have always had a deep-seated aversion to ‘doing stuff’. This extends beyond the actual doing of stuff to the mere idea of having to do stuff. Pat Cummins situation right now seems like an absolute nightmare to us.

It surely can’t be great when the only reprieve from on-field captaincy stress involves doing a load of fast bowling. It’s not like Cummins hasn’t been called upon to do crucial batting this summer as well.

Late on day two, things got worse. Playing in his 100th consecutive Test match, Lyon knacked a leg while fielding and was carried off (alas not single-handedly by Jonny Bairstow – you have to be a protestor to be treated to that).

So now Cummins may feel he only really has one escape route should he find England’s run-rate unnerving – himself. This is less than ideal in this match even before you factor in the fact that the third Test starts four days after this one is due to finish.

We have no idea whether this is a deliberate ploy from England or if it’s something that will continue throughout the series. Even if it does, there os one thing in Cummins’ favour: even when England make 500 they don’t actually tend to bat very long.

All the same, we feel kind of tired even thinking about it.