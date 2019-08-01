Stuart Broad celebrates an incorrect decision (via Sky Sports)

England v Australia, first Ashes Test, day one

The Day of the Howler sounds like a very entertaining B-movie where some kind of terrifying shrieking beast picks people off one by one.

Sadly, it wasn’t. The Day of the Howler was actually day one of the 2019 Ashes. It involved the two umpires picking off batsmen one by one, only for each of those batsmen to successfully review their demises and survive.

Sadly for the batsmen, The Day of the Howler also involved a fair few not out decisions being reclassified as wickets too. (Not to mention a whole bunch of should-have-revieweds when no-one did anything and replays showed the batsman should actually have been given out.)

The Day of the Howler.

It was all a bit messy and unsatisfactory, except that Australia lost quite a lot of wickets for not many runs – that part was completely satisfactory.

One major line of thinking before this series was that one batsman would be the difference between the two terrible batting sides. After Steve Smith surveyed the carnage from the non-striker’s end, it is now widely accepted that you generally need two batsmen in cricket.

That second batsman proved to be Peter Siddle, which was the kind of zany plot twist you should have anticipated from The Day of the Howler.