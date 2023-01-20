Steve Smith’s Sussex stint and podcast proxies – mop-up of the day

2 minute read

Mop-up of the day is a thing we do when we can’t really be bothered writing more than a sentence or two about a bunch of different things.

Sometimes we end up writing extra sentences though because it looks weird if the opening sentence, in bold, is immediately followed by a really long subheading.

Steve Smith to win the Ashes for Australia by preparing for it with a handful of games in division two of the County Championship next season

Some people are quite angry about this, but since when has playing in division two of the County Championship been such great preparation for Test cricket? We thought that was supposed to be its biggest failing?

Steve Smith has agreed to play three games for Sussex next summer, leading into the Ashes. Words like ‘treachery’ are being bandied about in some quarters. Our take is that what’s best for England is not necessarily what’s best for the Ashes in a broader sense. In these days of stunted series, we think it’s great to have this kind of prologue to the central story of the series.

The Ridiculous Border-Gavaskar Podcast

Ridiculous Border, ridiculous Gavaskar, ridiculous Border-Gavaskar.

Our erstwhile podcasting colleague Dan Liebke has gone rogue (with our permission) and started up an Australia-India cousin to The Ridiculous Ashes. We are not involved. Cricket writer Bharat Sundaresan is doing the India nominations.

As a person whose life is shaped by laziness, we are delighted that the Ridiculous Border-Gavaskar Podcast has come into existence without our having to actually do anything. As someone whose life is equally shaped by guilt, we also feel slightly guilty about it.

You can find it here. We are halfway through the first episode and enjoying it greatly, in large part due to our absence.

