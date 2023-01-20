Steve Smith’s Sussex stint and podcast proxies – mop-up of the day

Mop-up of the day is a thing we do when we can’t really be bothered writing more than a sentence or two about a bunch of different things.
Sometimes we end up writing extra sentences though because it looks weird if the opening sentence, in bold, is immediately followed by a really long subheading.
Steve Smith to win the Ashes for Australia by preparing for it with a handful of games in division two of the County Championship next season
Some people are quite angry about this, but since when has playing in division two of the County Championship been such great preparation for Test cricket? We thought that was supposed to be its biggest failing?
Steve Smith has agreed to play three games for Sussex next summer, leading into the Ashes. Words like ‘treachery’ are being bandied about in some quarters. Our take is that what’s best for England is not necessarily what’s best for the Ashes in a broader sense. In these days of stunted series, we think it’s great to have this kind of prologue to the central story of the series.
The Ridiculous Border-Gavaskar Podcast
Ridiculous Border, ridiculous Gavaskar, ridiculous Border-Gavaskar.
Our erstwhile podcasting colleague Dan Liebke has gone rogue (with our permission) and started up an Australia-India cousin to The Ridiculous Ashes. We are not involved. Cricket writer Bharat Sundaresan is doing the India nominations.
As a person whose life is shaped by laziness, we are delighted that the Ridiculous Border-Gavaskar Podcast has come into existence without our having to actually do anything. As someone whose life is equally shaped by guilt, we also feel slightly guilty about it.
You can find it here. We are halfway through the first episode and enjoying it greatly, in large part due to our absence.
9 comments
Three points:
* I’m all in favour of letting players from visiting squads play CC matches early season if counties want them. It’s quite contrary to the notion that test matches should be the best pitting themselves against the best if you deny that opportunity to players who are good enough and choose to take up such offers.
* Isn’t this ridiculous thing of yours starting to look a bit like a franchise KC.. There’ll soon be all manner of podcasting mercenaries – some paid by the word no doubt – milking and diluting the ridiculous brand. Don’t slay the goose that is laying ridiculously golden eggs.
* I realised after posting in the earlier “blob” thread that I have just written up my first Heavy Rollers event – Edgbaston 1999 – which was (like it’s successor test matches that summer) really quite blobby. Here’s the write up, more food, drink, diggings and bants than blobs:
https://ianlouisharris.com/1999/07/01/my-first-taste-of-the-great-cricket-tradition-that-is-the-heavy-rollers-england-v-new-zealand-test-day-one-edgbaston-1-july-1999/
The 2000 write up, coming soon, has an especially memorable blob in it which gained us international media attention. watch this click bait space.
.
I feel sorry for the other Sussex players because Steve Smith doesn’t come across as a joy in the changing room. Neither will he be a sharing example of leadership. Getting someone else to tamper with the ball and them leaving them to face the consequences is just not cricket.
Shining example. Grrr self correct type wrong again
Yeah, but at the same time he is one of the world’s greatest purveyors of part-time filth. Just think what the young Sussex batters might learn from him!
A stint in the champo early doors is as likely to dent his confidence as boost it, I would venture.
Especially if someone signs The Great Darren Stevens to bowl at him.
In theory there are 12 Test teams (if you ignore the controversial Test status of the World XI in the 2005 ICC Super Series, and that the Netherlands played a Test match in 2007 in the women’s format) and so (12*11)/2=66 potential ridiculous rivalries to podcast about, although not all have actually been played. Only (12-1)/66*100% = 16.7% of those rivalries involve England so you still have opportunities to do a few more to keep you busy; but with other people taking the remaining 100% – 16.7% – 83.3% of the strain, you’ll also still have time to have a bit of a life, and maybe even a job. The interesting question is whether I’ve just, following Ged’s formulation that each equation halves the readership, reduced KC blog traffic by (1 – 0.5^3)*100% = 87.5% or whether by dint of including the readership calculation too, have I actually reduced it by (1 – 0.5^4)*100% = 93.75% or worse still, since I have including the calculation about the calculation, has it been cut by (1 – 0.5^5)*100% = …
If you think only the top face-offs deserve a podcast, Wikipedia lists 15 named pairs of Test rivalries which, like the Ashes or Border-Gavaskar, have a perpetual trophy at stake. England are involved in four of those, but two of them (Pataudi Trophy and Anthony de Mello Trophy) are just the India-England rivalry contested in England and in India respectively. Aside from the Ashes, the other one is the Basil D’Oliveira Trophy with South Africa.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Test_cricket#Perpetual_trophies
What about the Wisden/Richards–Botham Trophy?
I agree that more series need names though – England v Pakistan seems ripe for naming, for one.
Regarding Smith in CC Div 2, didn’t Labuschagne play a few games for Glamorgan in Div 2 before playing so well in the Ashes a few years ago? I tried to look it up but when it wasn’t immediately obvious how to do so, so I gave up and relied instead on my presumably perfect memory.
Yes yes both are exemplary players but I feel like we didn’t know that about Labuschagne until he played so well in the Ashes
Daisy and I certainly saw Labuschagne at Radlett that summer:
https://ianlouisharris.com/2019/06/17/a-visit-to-radlett-to-see-middlesex-v-glamorgan-with-fran-simon-17-june-2019/
Steven Finn got him out. That was back in the day when Steven used to take wickets for Middlesex…
…but now…Finn’s ain’t wot they used t’be.