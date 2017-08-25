Stuart Law lowers the bar for niceness

Stuart Law hasn’t been enjoying himself. We can’t find the footage of the West Indies coach as he watched Jason Holder refuse the new pink ball before limping off three balls later, so we’ll have to do the hard yards and describe it.
Imagine a man who couldn’t look more like he had his head in his hands without head at any point being applied to hands.
Law has swiftly learned to temper his expectations. This is what he said this week about Curtly Ambrose.
“It would have been nice if he had come into the dressing room to talk to the guys and express his displeasure to us. That would have been awesome but that didn’t happen.”
Wouldn’t that have been jolly. Big ole Curtly, ambling in, graciously accepting a cup of tea before unleashing a foul-mouthed tirade against everyone involved in the first Test.
Compared to what’s been happening, that would have been nice.
August 25, 2017 at 10:59 am
Nice.
I had a go at setting the bar for awesomeness last season:
August 25, 2017 at 11:27 am
Trescothick resigns!
As in, he has just agreed to a further one-year contract extension at Taunton, he hasn’t quit playing to focus on eating sausages or anything.
August 25, 2017 at 1:01 pm
I trust that everyone who wrote a ‘why oh why oh why’ piece earlier in the week about the exclusion of Gayle, Samuel and co from the West Indies team is currently drafting a similar one about England’s exclusion of Alex Hales/Kevin Pietersen/Paul Collingwood (“..he’s good enough for a World XI, but not good enough for England, it seems..”)/Michael Vaughan/etc?
August 25, 2017 at 2:12 pm
This world XI is basically a sham, Collingwood playing because he is getting huge amounts of money from PCB, PCB is desperate for some cricket in their country that is why so much hype. Reality could not be farther from the truth, every day people are dying because of some kind of terrorist attack, car blast has become a daily routine, let’s think that everything goes well for PCB and some major teams goes to the Pakistan from getting green signals from their respective security agencies but there is no guarantee that there won’t be any incident like SL tour or even worse because this is the country where their prime minister and president has been assassinated so many times.
August 25, 2017 at 10:41 pm
West Indies fast bowling!
Lovely stuff early on, got a bit lost after tea, but generally lovely stuff. The afternoon session was a treat – good batting, good bowling, real cricket.
By the way, what do we call these sessions in this new Day Only Cricket?
August 25, 2017 at 10:51 pm
Good crowd at this day-only cricket too – and they normally struggle to sell tickets at Headingley, particularly against sides like the West Indies.
August 25, 2017 at 11:34 pm
Are spectators able to see a “red ball” in these light levels, though? They’re being expected to get up (or sneak out of work) very early in the morning, I hope they can cope with the midday heat.
August 25, 2017 at 10:52 pm
I hadn’t been keeping a close enough eye on county cricket, turns out there is a real seamer called Podmore. Only problem is he doesn’t play for Leicestershire.