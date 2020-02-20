Thailand are playing in the T20 World Cup this week

Thai cricket (via YouTube)

Have you ever been to Thailand? Thailand’s great. We had garlic prawns on an island called Ko Jum and it was pretty much a 50-50 ratio of those two main ingredients. We did some other stuff too, but that’s the first thing we remember. Top work on the garlic prawns, Thailand.

There are 10 teams in the T20 World Cup, which starts tomorrow, and Thailand are one of them. The general feeling is that they probably will not win a match and so obviously the main thing we want to happen during the tournament is for them to win a match.

Thailand’s first game is against the Windies first thing Saturday morning UK time. They then play England next Wednesday (4am UK time, so might give that one a miss unless one of the kids takes it upon themselves to be a nocturnal knobhead.)

We were particularly taken with the story of Nattaya Boochatham, who like so many people before her took to cricket after watching Andrew Flintoff in the 2005 Ashes.

You can see her story within an okay three-part video the ICC’s done called ‘The Thailand Story’. (It’s not a patch on The New Zealand Story on the Amiga. “Press fire to play.”)

You can find part one below or through the link if you’re reading the email. Here’s part two and part three.