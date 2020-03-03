Thailand are wondering whether the lofted off drive is enough

There are two types of people in this world: people who feel like the weather has denied them a point and people who feel like the weather has secured them a point for a no result.

Which ones are optimists? If Thailand see their first T20 World Cup point (secured against Pakistan) as a point gained, that seems like a very positive way of looking at things. But then surely looking on 150-3 as a defensible total is positive too.

It seems the sickening modern blight that is positive thinking is now so endemic in cricket that it has actually become impossible to take the negative option.

If you didn’t see Thailand’s innings, you can catch the highlights here. One thing that may strike you is that openers Nattakan Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham are not averse to a lofted off drive.

This is not normally the shot around which large totals are built. It’s almost as if the two have heard of cow corner but have taken it as a warning to avoid hitting in that direction so as to minimise the chances of bovine injury.

It may explain the team’s loopy leg-side full-bunger bowling strategy though. It must be quite a challenging stock ball for batters of this disposition.