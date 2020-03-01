George Costanza would bowl Ian Blackwell-esque flat, non-spinning spin. He would bat at number nine and make regular 20s but never pass 50.

George Costanza would frequently be involved in run outs.

George Costanza would spend a lot of time off the field with the team doctor in the mistaken belief that he was suffering from lupus.

George Costanza would play in some of the more obscure T20 franchise competitions under the name “Art Vandelay.”

George Costanza would be a mankad specialist.

