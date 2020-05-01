A cricket jumper on Donald Trump

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself.

Commander Brian Sausage got in touch with us to draw our attention to this.

It’s a creepy painting of Donald Trump in a cricket jumper.

According to Wikipedia, “The Visionary” supposedly depicts the insecure, small-handed, orange testicle wearing “a white tennis sweater” – but last time we checked, tennis players haven’t played in sweaters for about 70 years. So it’s a cricket jumper.

Commander Sausage also submitted this as a palate cleanser.

If you’d prefer a more acceptable American politician: some gadgey off of The West Wing and his bat pic.twitter.com/ptkStczH0J — Commander Brian Sausage (@magicdarts) March 5, 2020

Remember that time Donald Trump tried to say “Sachin Tendulkar”?