Cricket on the back page of a newspaper being read by Yoko Ono in Imagine

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself. (In fact we actively encourage it – we don’t get anywhere near enough of those ones.)

Jonathan drew our attention to Yoko Ono reading The Sun in the 1972 film, Imagine.

“Filmed in 1971, possibly it’s from the 1st Test against India at Lord’s where John Snow came in at 183-7 and hit 73,” he said.

“[It was] also the Test where he ‘threw’ the bat at Gavaskar.”