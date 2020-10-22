Regulars

Cricket on the back page of a newspaper being read by Yoko Ono in Imagine

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself. (In fact we actively encourage it – we don’t get anywhere near enough of those ones.)

Jonathan drew our attention to Yoko Ono reading The Sun in the 1972 film, Imagine.

“Filmed in 1971, possibly it’s from the 1st Test against India at Lord’s where John Snow came in at 183-7 and hit 73,” he said.

“[It was] also the Test where he ‘threw’ the bat at Gavaskar.”

3 comments

  1. She appears to be indifferent to Snow’s heroics giving potential for a crossover feature. Instead she seems fixated on page 3.

    Reply

  2. Page 3 was not always (or even regularly) graced with a tits and bums pic as early as 1971, Smudge, but who knows what was there to be seen on that particular day.

    Yoko herself (and John) had revealed far more than Page 3 type stuff a few years earlier, on the cover of Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unfinished_Music_No._1:_Two_Virgins

    I remember my dad making a politically incorrect remark about the appearance of Yoko’s breasts in that picture, which horrified my mum and encouraged me to nag until my dad explained the quip to me.

    Reply

