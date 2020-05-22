A cricket book in the Ekoin Monastery Temple in Koyasan, Japan

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself.

Daisy writes:

Ged and I visited one of the holiest places in the Shingoan Buddhist world; the beautiful pilgrimage town of Koyasan in Japan. Ged encapsulated the journey from Kyoto to Mount Koya in the form of ten haikus.

Ironically, Ged was reading the book Arlott, Swanton and the Soul of English Cricket while we were staying in that town. A fittingly mindful book at such a spiritual retreat, I felt, so I was motivated to capture that charming juxtaposition in the front of the Ekoin monastery’s beautiful temple.

Ah, The Land Of The Rising Sun.

To paraphrase John Arlott, “the sun is still rising slowly in the east. And if it should start to rise anywhere else, I’ll be the first to let you know”.