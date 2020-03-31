A cricket book on a Bullet Train to Kyoto

Remember travelling? Going from one place to another place?

Ged writes:

“Here is a cricket book in an unusual place – a Japanese Shinkansen Bullet Train to Kyoto.



“Ironically, given that Cricket **** Cricket is about the 1986/87 Ashes tour of Australia, Daisy and I found ourselves alone in a carriage with an enormous group of mostly enormous young Aussies.”

Ged “embargoed” this piece.

Until November 8.

2018.

Ged said at the time (October 2018) that imposing an embargo on a submission to King Cricket was perhaps an unnecessary thing to do.

We’ve no idea what he was talking about.

(Semi-related to this, our email (genuinely) wasn’t working for a bit (about three months). We’ve now got all the messages sent during that period and we *think* we’ve worked our way through them all.)

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk