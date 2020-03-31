A cricket book on a Bullet Train to Kyoto

Remember travelling? Going from one place to another place?
Ged writes:
“Here is a cricket book in an unusual place – a Japanese Shinkansen Bullet Train to Kyoto.
“Ironically, given that Cricket **** Cricket is about the 1986/87 Ashes tour of Australia, Daisy and I found ourselves alone in a carriage with an enormous group of mostly enormous young Aussies.”
Ged “embargoed” this piece.
Until November 8.
2018.
Ged said at the time (October 2018) that imposing an embargo on a submission to King Cricket was perhaps an unnecessary thing to do.
We’ve no idea what he was talking about.
(Semi-related to this, our email (genuinely) wasn’t working for a bit (about three months). We’ve now got all the messages sent during that period and we *think* we’ve worked our way through them all.)
