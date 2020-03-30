Sim Series, Sri Lanka v England, 2nd Test, day 4: England rue first innings deficit

With the Sri Lanka v England Test series postponed because of coronavirus, we’re playing out two Test matches between Sri Lanka and England on Cricket Captain 2018’s ‘All-Time Greats’ mode… This is Sim Series.

Sri Lanka gave England hell on day three.

The tourists are still 88 behind with eight wickets in hand.

Morning session

Muttiah Muralitharan starts with just the six close fielders.

David Gower starts with a pair of fours.

Murali adds a seventh close fielder.

Gower hits a six.

Gower just doesn’t give a shit.

At the other end, Kevin Pietersen hits consecutive fours off Chaminda Vaas before swaying inside the line of a short one that goes for four byes.

Gower inside edges Rangana Herath to short square leg for 46. That was exactly how he got out in the first innings. The sound of Jonathan Agnew’s head hitting his hands rings out over the airwaves.

Graham Thorpe takes a more counterattacking approach to start his second innings. Meanwhile KP looks entirely untroubled until he’s 9,000 years late on a Herath straight one and sees his stumps spread.

Herath gets Thorpe as well.

At lunch England are just 23 ahead. Weirdly, Murali doesn’t have a wicket.

Afternoon session

Ben Stokes and Matt Prior ride their luck and then pretty soon Murali does have a wicket – Prior, caught and bowled for 37.

England are 71 ahead.

Murali bowls Stokes for 50.

England are 101 ahead.

Derek Underwood is LBW for 1.

England are 109 ahead.

Is anyone else finding this genuinely quite tense?

James Anderson is LBW for 0.

England are 111 ahead.

Monty Panesar is the last man in. Graeme Swann attempts to farm the strike.

Graeme Swann is LBW to Malinga after adding just one more run.

Change of innings

Stokes gets Marvan Atapattu for 4 and is then clattered for six by Kumar Sangakkara.

Evening Session

Anderson bowls Sangakkara.

Sri Lanka need 84 to win.

Mahela Jayawardene edges Stokes behind in the very next over.

It all peters out a bit after that though.

Derek Underwood gets a couple of late wickets, but England simply didn’t have enough runs to defend.

Sri Lanka win. Aravinda de Silva is player of the match.

The series is drawn 1-1.