Sim Series, Sri Lanka v England, 1st Test, day 3: Laker tears Sri Lanka a new one with Jayawardene offering lone resistance

With the Sri Lanka v England Test series postponed because of Coronavirus, we’re playing out two Test matches between Sri Lanka and England on Cricket Captain 2018’s ‘All-Time Greats’ mode… Welcome to Sim Series.

After a snooze-inducingly slow start on day one, England had built a decent total by the end of day two.

They are 486-7. Brace yourselves for some declaration-or-bust batting.

Morning session

After four quick fours, Stokes goes for 148.

Hell of a knock. You could argue that the top order provided him with a good platform, but then you could also argue that they left him needing to considerably up the run-rate. As Beefy’s innings yesterday showed, that was easier said than done.

A few tail-end shenanigans and England are all out for 541. Muttiah Muralitharan had to bowl 67 overs for his inevitable five-for.

What does Jayasuriya have to do to get a bowl? Pretty light workload for Mathews too. Not sure what the story is there. Let’s say he tweaked a hammy but is fine to bat.

Change of innings

It’s not entirely clear when Syd Barnes will be effective, so you can expect him to get a short spell with the new ball before handing over to Stokes.

Beefy’ll be on at the other end, obviously. Wonder if he’ll have brown armpit stains? That was a thing in the Eighties – particularly for Botham. You don’t really see brown armpits any more. Was it the dark malty beers or something?

Anyway.

Barnes goes for 22 in a three-over spell.

“Great hairy ballbags, that wasn’t much good,” says Jonathan Agnew on commentary.

Underlining Barnes’ incompetence, Stokes comes on and gets Dilshan for 26 and Jayasuriya for 34.

Stokes is clearly going to try and do everything himself. As usual.

Afternoon session

People asked Jim Laker to stop bowling, but Jim Laker refused.

Jim Laker took three wickets.

Syd Barnes has not yet been called back into the attack.

Evening session

Mahela Jayawardene resists, but Sri Lanka’s other batsmen fold like crisp, bleached, germ-free bed linen.

Laker picks up a five-for while King of Cricket Captain 2018 All-Time Greats Mode, Wilfred Rhodes chips in with three.

Syd Barnes got absolutely carted.

Still 315 ahead, England do the unthinkable and enforce the follow-on. Wally Hammond’s captain and he hasn’t heard that no-one does that any more.

Sri Lanka close on 22-1.

Stumps

England are in charge. This seemed unlikely before the series began, what with Sri Lanka having home advantage. But then England do have an extra century of Test cricket under their belt, which does rather deepen their talent pool. Maybe this is something we should address before the second Test.

Join us tomorrow for day four.