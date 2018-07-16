A cricket book in the Vintage Mobile Cinema

Ged writes:
I flew up to Edinburgh for a bit of Fringe, taking with me only The Kings Of Summer by Duncan Hamilton and a collapsible brolly. Amongst other things, we visited the Vintage Mobile Cinema, which was interesting and fun.
I neglected to actually photograph the book in the cinema, but I did photograph the cinema.
On the way home, I took a photograph of the book and my boarding pass.
I realise that the photographic evidence is less than perfect this way, but it will have to do.
Fake news.
Here, for those who are interested, is the definitive write up of that day, which should raise the odd smile or even laugh – it was one of those wackier days:
http://ianlouisharris.com/2017/08/22/a-day-at-the-edinburgh-fringe-festival-with-old-muckers-22-august-2017/
None of it is fake news, not even Daisy’s extraordinary and seemingly fallacious statement right at the end of the piece.
Is this match report more than a year old?
The Duncan Hamilton book is basically a match report from 2016, but my submission is less than a year old: August 2017. Quite recent in my terms.
Advanced students of cricket puzzles might like to puzzle over an intriguing cricket connection within my seemingly cricket-free Ogblog piece:
Name the cricketer who connects the venal alumnus’s posh school with the megastar named towards the end of the piece…and what is the connection?