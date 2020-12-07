A cricket bat lurking on a street corner

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself. (In fact we actively encourage it – we don’t get anywhere near enough of those ones.)
Daisy writes:
Ged and I were driving home from a funeral at the end of Covid Lockdown 2.0 – our only social interaction that month.
Nearing home, I spotted this wrapped cricket bat propped against a street sign.
This is most certainly unusual in our neighbourhood.
Ged reports that the bat was still there when he went for a walk at lunchtime, but it had disappeared by evening.
What a peculiar occurrence. Is it a sign?
(Apparently yes, Links Road W3.)