A cricket bat lurking in a wood and masquerading as a plaything

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself. Seriously. We’ve nothing against contrivance.
Gareth writes…
Here are the remnants (signs of a brutal separation of the handle are visible) of a cricket bat (cheapy beach cricket set variety I’d say) pressed into service as a swing seat in a small wood in Cardiff.
As I walk this route fairly regularly, I believe this to be a recently installed apparatus. There’s a children’s play area 500 metres up the path.
I guess a swing here would be more atmospheric.
4 comments
It’s a metaphor for the England cricket team’s swings of fortune.
There are several elements to the metaphor – the broken bat from a cheapy beach cricket set is presumably the element that symbolises the England & Wales Cricket Board Management.
Great spot, Gareth.
Indeed Ged. I like to lay it on thick in these matters.
I was just running past it this morning for the first time in months and thinking “Oh yeah, that swing. I wonder if he’s ever going to get around to putting that picture up on the site.” When will I learn to stop doubting him? Clearly, a low-key T20 series straight after the Mashes combined with a Washes Washout are the circumstances under which he gets around to these kinds of activities.
Clearly.
So did you locate Hansel and Gretel?