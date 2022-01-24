A cricket bat lurking in a wood and masquerading as a plaything

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself. Seriously. We’ve nothing against contrivance.

Gareth writes…

Here are the remnants (signs of a brutal separation of the handle are visible) of a cricket bat (cheapy beach cricket set variety I’d say) pressed into service as a swing seat in a small wood in Cardiff.

As I walk this route fairly regularly, I believe this to be a recently installed apparatus. There’s a children’s play area 500 metres up the path.

I guess a swing here would be more atmospheric.