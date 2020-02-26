On what channel could Donald Trump find work as a cricket commentator?

We’re sure you’ve heard Donald Trump’s “Soo Chin Ten-Dull-Kerr and Vir-art Ko Lee” effort by now.

It is bad pronunciation. Very bad. So, so bad. Huge mistake.

But even if Trump doesn’t – as he once claimed – “have the best words,” this needn’t be a barrier to carving out a new career as a cricket commentator. A lot of cricket coverage is excellent, but most of us have caught a broadcast where no-one can pronounce anything at some time or other. We’re pretty sure Trump could get by on quite a few channels on nothing more than bluff and bluster.

