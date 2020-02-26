On what channel could Donald Trump find work as a cricket commentator?

We’re sure you’ve heard Donald Trump’s “Soo Chin Ten-Dull-Kerr and Vir-art Ko Lee” effort by now.

It is bad pronunciation. Very bad. So, so bad. Huge mistake.

But even if Trump doesn’t – as he once claimed – “have the best words,” this needn’t be a barrier to carving out a new career as a cricket commentator. A lot of cricket coverage is excellent, but most of us have caught a broadcast where no-one can pronounce anything at some time or other. We’re pretty sure Trump could get by on quite a few channels on nothing more than bluff and bluster.

Trump’s almost eye-watering refusal to acknowledge his own incompetence in almost every sphere of life also provides us with a valuable lesson about cricket. We’ve written about this in our latest piece for Cricket 365.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Let’s work out which player is going to throw a massive great wobbler at some point during this World Cup
  2. Allan Donald preaches aggression
  3. Channel 5 will not be showing highlights of the 2019 Cricket World Cup

February 26, 2020 / / 1 appeal

India cricket news

Previous post
What is Jos Buttler’s main skill?

Hey you!


Can't be bothered checking King Cricket for updates?


We can come to you...


Get our articles by email (this is the best option)


Get our fortnightly email newsletter


Follow us on Twitter


Follow us on Facebook

1 Appeal

  1. Balladeer

    February 26, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    Request to remove the article picture and replace it with something more palatable please. Like a pool of sick.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About King Cricket

RSS Features

Recent Posts

Support King Cricket

Manifesto

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2020 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑