Two remarkable things about Ethan Bamber as Warwickshire move up to second

If there’s one thing you can confidently say about Warwickshire’s Ethan Bamber, it’s that his father played Hitler in a Tom Cruise film.

The film in question was Valkyrie, about a failed attempt by German army officers to assassinate Hitler. As is for some reason traditional when Hollywood needs people to play Nazis, it features a great many British actors: Kenneth Branagh, Bill Nighy, Tom Wilkinson, Terence Stamp, Tom Hollander, Bernard Hill and, slightly less predictably, Eddie Izzard.

David Bamber played Hitler.

Here he is!

David Bamber’s been in quite a lot of other stuff as well – some of it relatively high profile, quite a lot of it one-off appearances in the kinds of weekend evening dramas you always see in the filmography of a long-serving British actor: a Poirot, a Heartbeat, a Doc Martin, a Casualty, a Midsomer Murders – that kind of thing. Impressively, he’s been in three episodes of The Bill, as three separate people.

Ethan Bamber’s mum, Julia Swift, is also an actor. (Doc Martin, Casualty, Midsomer Murders, Holby City and, yes, The Bill.)

Another thing you can say about Ethan Bamber is that he took nine wickets against Yorkshire last week to secure the win that moved Warwickshire up to second in Division 1 of the County Championship.

