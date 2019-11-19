You can get live TV coverage of both New Zealand v England Tests for £30

A quick reminder that the first Test between New Zealand and England starts on Wednesday at 10pm UK time. Don’t be fooled by the November 21 start date. Time zones innit.

The second (and final) Test starts on November 28, UK time.

If you want to stay up late and watch the series, the cheapest way to do so is by getting a couple of weeks of Sky Sports through Now TV.

Sky do a one-hour highlights show too. They repeat it again and again the following day, separating each showing with that day’s edition of their debate show (which is imaginatively titled The Debate).

On Thursday, for example, the highlights show is on at 6pm and again at 7.45pm (and a whole bunch of times during the daytime as well).

A Sky Sports Week Pass costs £14.99, so you could either get one of those for each Test or buy a Month Pass for £33.99. (The Month Pass auto-renews unless you cancel it. The Week Pass doesn’t.)

You can get hold of them here.

Don’t be tempted by the Mobile Pass, by the way. That doesn’t include Sky Cricket. (Somewhat confusingly, you can watch Sky Cricket on your phone using the other passes.)

Here’s a whole big thing about the pros and cons of watching cricket using Now TV.