Plumb! – a themed digital comedy cricket magazine

You know Dan Liebke who we did The Ridiculous Ashes pieces with this summer? Dan’s released a trial issue of a digital comedy cricket magazine. (He’s calling it a digicomecrickezine because he’s Dan.)

It’s called Plumb! and the big thing with Plumb! is that it’s themed. The trial issue is all about all-rounders. We’ve done one-and-a-half fairly sizeable articles for it. We’ve done a piece looking at whether Andrew Flintoff was England’s most fun all-rounder and we’ve also debated and picked an entire All-Rounder XI with Dan. (The best part of this was picking the wicketkeeper.)

The other two contributors are James Marsh, who you may know as Pavilion Opinions on Twitter, and Dane Eldridge.

Some of the stuff you can expect to find:

  • Where were you when you first had to google ‘Hilton Cartwright’?
  • An interview with the Czech who’s on Vinoo Mankad’s side
  • An excerpt from Perry-Fection, the (fake) autobiography of Ellyse Perry
  • Characters from the Swashbucklers and Spellcasters Fantasy Cricket RPG
  • A cryptic crossword (which reminds us that we’ve got one of those in our inbox to get onto this site at some point soon)

There’s also a stock photography joke that is so good we’re hoping Dan makes *just* enough to justify doing further issues but not enough to invest heavily in imagery.

You can buy the trial issue from the website. It costs $4 (USD) whatever the hell that amounts to this week.

If you find yourself somewhere on the confident/generous continuum on this thing, you can also subscribe for possible future editions via a Plumb! Patreon campaign.

2 Appeals

  1. Thesmudge

    November 20, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Three pounds twenty two as of this afternoon. I’ll give it a go.

