You can watch (and rewatch) the whole of the Bob Willis Trophy final for free – including rain delays

The Bob Willis Trophy final between Somerset and Essex is taking place this week. There were only 44 overs yesterday, but that’s okay because it’s a five-day game.
The big news is that you can watch it. Sky Sports, the England and Wales Cricket Board and the BBC are all streaming it for free. Play starts at 10.30am each day.
Sky have actually left the whole day’s play on their YouTube channel, so you can watch it in its entirety if you wish – including when they cut to this image for hours on end for the rain delays:
The Bob Willis Trophy has met with a mixed response.
Most people seem to accept it was a pretty good effort to run some sort of first-class competition given the circumstances, but we’ve definitely detected a bit of “oh no, what if they decide this is a great format” from some.
We are in favour of fewer first-class matches because we’ve always felt the usual frequency actually diminishes the County Championship.
We also like having some sort of finale between the top teams. It’s just a one-off final this year, but a small play-off league could be an alternative.
So we think that something similar to this would be okay.
Our only real gripe with the Bob Willis Trophy’s conference-based format is that in having ‘the strongest two teams’ going to a final when there are three leagues, what you’re essentially doing is punishing the strongest league (the North Group).
Maybe they could mix up the groups and do a seedings thing so that everyone could be in with an equal chance of thrashing Surrey.
6 comments
Its good that they have managed to get a 1st class competition in this season.
I think they should have ranked the team from points gained from 1st to 18th and then have 3rd v 4th for a 3rd place playoff. 5th v 6th for a 5th place playoff and so on so everyone could have a ranking.
It would give Surrey a minute chance to not come last.
Yep I’m actually quite keen on this setup. Only having two teams in the knockouts was obviously due to the reduced timeframe and I wouldn’t expect it to happen again. Also I’d imagine that in future the conferences will be seeded as you say.
I would miss the drama of promotion and relegation, but at the same time I’m a Durham supporter so that’s been mostly academic for a while anyways.
But they could have had those playoffs at the same time as the final.
They should call it the Cricket World Series. But I don’t think I can bear to watch Somerset lose again, especially to bloody Essex.
Maybe I’ve lived here in these United (hah!) States too long, watching their sportsball, but there’s something to be said for the excitement of playoffs, so long as you don’t make it too easy for crappy teams to scrape in and fluke knockouts of better ones.
(speaking of, there’s still a miniscule chance that the Mariners can get into the baseball ones at the last and end the longest playoff drought in major US men’s sport – not that it’ll happen – but I’m quietly hopeful that it the next few years they might get good, lots of exciting young talent and a real team spirit forming)
Anything to keep my mind from this sodding election, wildfires and plague, anyway.
The only good sport that has come out of America is NFL.
I have been watching the last few minutes of today’s play on the BBC sports website and I must say the coverage is just fine.
Not quite modern Sky production standards but significantly better than the old one or two camera stuff that was the norm when i were a lad.