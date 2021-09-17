It’s the final round of qualifiers for the Bob Willis Trophy

The most important match of the county season is just around the corner. TBC v TBC at Lord’s from September 28 to October 2. The Game of the Falling Leaves, they call it – The Bob Willis Trophy Final.
Quite why they call it a final is beyond us. It’s not like there are semi-finals or a league stage or anything. The Bob Willis Trophy is just one match: the county champions v the runners-up. If you need more of a refresher on how the competition fits into the sprawling domestic season, you can find it here.
Its format means the final round of County Championship fixtures doubles as the final round of Bob Willis Trophy qualifiers anyway.
Things are pretty tense.
Four teams are still in with a chance of qualifying. Thankfully, Lancashire are among them. Thankfully, Yorkshire are not. (The latter have been too tied up trying to work out the exact amount they should acknowledge and apologise for having done a bunch of racisms down the years. They need to acknowledge and apologise enough that people will stop hassling them to do so, but not so much that people see it as an indication they should investigate further or take some sort of action.)
Lancashire will be playing Hampshire next week. Hampshire are top. This is in large part thanks to Mohammad Abbas, who is basically what AI will come up with when it needs an opening bowler for a Machines v Humans fixture in English conditions in the year 3030. He will be up against a Lancashire batting line-up that can boast four players averaging over 40 this season (when did that last happen?). Josh Bohannon has been the most productive with 822 runs at 58.71.
Warwickshire are in second place and they’ll be playing Somerset, who are bottom of the top flight. Warwickshire’s top wicket-taker this season is Liam Norwell, about whom we know almost nothing. Chris Woakes reportedly wants to play, but whether he’s permitted is another matter. England don’t generally approve of Chris Woakes playing cricket.
The other match sees Yorkshire host the fourth of our contenders, Nottinghamshire. Haseeb Hameed is probably the most noteworthy Notts player at the minute, but the key to their success has been Luke Fletcher barrelling in for 63 wickets at 14.04.
Here is Luke Fletcher showcasing a look we’re calling Ram-Man Chic after what was, at the time, a career-best performance against Essex in May.
There is a new series of He-Man on Netflix, by the way. We haven’t seen it all, but as far as we can tell, Ram-Man isn’t in it, which is kind of a tragedy. (The cast list is pretty mad. Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker to you) does the voice of Skeletor. Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) voices Teela. Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones) is Evil-Lyn. There are loads of others you’ll know too (including Henry Rollins), but special mention here for Diedrich Bader who is responsible for two of our all-time favourite cinematic minor roles: Lawrence from Office Space and Rex Kwon Do from Napoleon Dynamite.)
The last round of Bob Willis Trophy qualifiers start on Tuesday.
Nice Napoleon Dynamite reference. Didn’t come here for that, so left doubly-undisappointed.
We only aim to leave people merely undisappointed, so this is quite the result.
It’s like the Grand Final in that there Rugby League, isn’t it?
Looking forward to the bit where Warwickshire’s star player punches someone twice very hard in the eye socket and gets sent off after five minutes.
That were diabolical, etc and so forth.
New Zealand Cricket’s statement about their last-minute cancellation (so hot right now) contained this quote: “Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour.”
Did they have to shout the word blackcaps every time due to a very specific tic? Or is it an acronym? If the latter, any thoughts as to what it might stand for?
Bloody Lovely Awesome Chap, Kane. Can Appreciate Peculiar Superovers.
Bad Luck About Cup, Kane. Cheerio, Antipodean Polite Skipper.
Top work, Sam
As a lancs fan I’m actually quite excited and am hoping to get to Aigburth on Friday to watch them lift the trophy.
Strangely the forecast is rain for 3 days. Who would have thought that could happen at the end of September? Who, I ask you?
Also, with it not fully being over given Bob Willis’s Trophy, has first class cricket ever been played in England in October before?
According to this article from The Cricketer, “Kent and Nottinghamshire played Cambridgeshire and Yorkshire in a three-day game at Newmarket” in October 1864, which seems to have been a low-scoring but emphatic win for Cambridgeshire and Yorkshire.
England played Sussex in 1847 in a 4-day game that ended on the 30th September, which is as close as I can get to October without delving into sections of the cricketing internet that might as well be marked ‘here be dragons’ (or, worse, ‘Married v Single’)…
In a terrifying, novel example of AI and cookies working out what adverts to put before my eyes when I am reading this website,..
…no more “Asian Babes”, no more “Russian Brides”, no more “would you like to accumulate a £250,000 pension pot”…
…no…this time, the fiendishly clever algorithm has decided that I might like to join the ballot for 2022 Edgbaston tickets.
Well I have news for you, not as fiendishly clever as you like to think you are algorithm: I have no need for your ballot; I have no need for your advert; we’ve secured our Heavy Rollers 2022 Edgbaston test match tickets already.
Reassuring to know that the ads do occasionally give themselves a fighting chance of actually being clicked by someone.
I, on the other hand – someone who is considering joining the ballot for Birmingham and/or Leeds in the hope of finally seeing a match that doesn’t get cancelled / postponed / forfeited / played behind closed doors, – am offered the chance to either ‘optimise content for voice search’ or ‘learn the value of gold’.