“Cricket” in an unusual place

Daisy and Ged jointly write…
We visited the Middle East Food Market on the Uxbridge Road, by Ealing Common, on the way home from playing tennis.
We went there to buy cucumbers, coriander, hummus and khobez (flatbread). We also impulse-purchased some yummy sesame biscuits.
On the way out, we spotted this box of cabbages and excitedly set up a spontaneous photo-shoot.
Another customer, seeing our enthusiasm chimed in: “Yes, they are wonderful cabbages. I use the outer leaves to make dolmas (stuffed delicacies) – I think they work better than vine leaves.”
The website has a picture of the ground:
https://www.brocolicricket.com/en/cricket-2/
Admittedly the outfield is a little wet but not too much. There’s enough sunshine to keep players happy. It is also in the middle of nowhere (this is deductive reasoning) untouched by Covid so players need not cancel matches suddenly. But what does concern me is the absence of a pitch. Or more precisely, the presence of multiple pitches right next to each other. I am sure the umpires can sort it out. It also strikes me as the sort of ground where you could run a five but not hit a boundary. As such, it is supremely suited to test cricket.
Thanks to Ged and Daisy for this find. If ECB could get Tim Cook to sponsor this ground, we could well have an “Apple Broccoli”.
No fixtures in the calendar, either. Plenty of time for five tests.
https://www.brocolicricket.com/en/calendar-01/
I’ve looked at their fairly active twitter page, and they say there are things happening in Cricket and there’s a lot they have to tell us and we should pay attention to their profiles, in their latest tweet 7 hours ago!
As in, there will be exciting news soon!
Congratulations on coming out with just one impulse purchase.
Well done you, Miriam, for spotting and highlighting the most noteworthy element of the story.
It wasn’t easy. The pitch was tricky. We deployed solid defence skillsets. We executed our base processes to elite levels.