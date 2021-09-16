“Cricket” in an unusual place

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself. (In fact please, please, please do. No-one sends us any of those and they’re our favourite ones.)

Daisy and Ged jointly write…

We visited the Middle East Food Market on the Uxbridge Road, by Ealing Common, on the way home from playing tennis.

We went there to buy cucumbers, coriander, hummus and khobez (flatbread). We also impulse-purchased some yummy sesame biscuits.

On the way out, we spotted this box of cabbages and excitedly set up a spontaneous photo-shoot.

Another customer, seeing our enthusiasm chimed in: “Yes, they are wonderful cabbages. I use the outer leaves to make dolmas (stuffed delicacies) – I think they work better than vine leaves.”