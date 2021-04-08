A cricketer in an unusual place

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Feel free to put the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself. (In fact please, please, please do. No-one sends us any of those and they’re our favourite ones.)

Mike writes…

While at the excellent Wroxham Miniature Worlds in Norfolk a couple of years ago, when such heady pursuits were possible, I happened upon this curious field setting in the most delightful village surrounds.

Note the rarely seen long stop, in conjunction with the lack of slips and a square leg umpire who clearly enjoys the danger aspect of the game.

Those ludicrously short square boundaries might also pose significant risk to passing trains and automobiles.

There’s no way all match personnel and spectators are crowding into that pavilion, even in non-socially-distanced times. Thoroughly accurate in all other regards, however.