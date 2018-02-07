A cricket bat in the back of a van

Edwardian writes:

Here’s a conspicuous cricket bat in the back of a van.

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk

February 7, 2018 / / 3 appeals

3 Appeals

  1. Mike

    February 7, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Is this photo deliberately designed to befuddle re: scale?

    Is that an imaginary bat (inside my head) and hence smaller as it’s faaar away? Or is that a massive can of WD40?

    Reply
  2. Steve

    February 7, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    My mad Great Uncle that lived with my Nan had one of those bats. When I was about 7, he’d set up the stumps in his garden when he thought nobody was about then bowl an amazing array of leggies, googlies and top spinners at me with no pads or gloves, let alone helmet.

    The game ended one of two ways – my Mum shouting at him because his googly had ragged back and bashed my shins, or (far less regularly) when his coaching to get me to dance down the wicket had succeeded and I’d dumped an enormous 22m six into my Nans plants and both my Mum and Nan would shout at both of us.

    Reply
    • Ged

      February 7, 2018 at 6:34 pm

      What a wonderful match report from Steve to accompany the differently wonderful cricket bat photo.

      The match report really deserved its own article…

      …’tis an embarrassment of riches in one day on this very web site.

      Reply

