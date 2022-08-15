How popular are all these Not-Quite-The-IPL franchise leagues actually likely to be?

2 minute read

The birth of a whole new wave of T20 franchise competitions will bring about the death of international cricket according to every single article we’ve read in the last week or so. We don’t really know about that. We are pretty certain that they’ll bring about the death of several T20 franchise leagues though.

The two big new arrivals are the UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) and South Africa’s yet-to-be-named T20 league. All six franchises in the latter were bought by IPL franchise owners. Five of the six UAE franchises are owned by Indian firms, including IPL owners. All of these teams are now in the process of hoovering up international cricketers.

T20 franchise cricket is taking over, everyone has quite reasonably concluded – because that’s where the money is.

But will these leagues make money?

Another way of looking at things is that there’s currently a bit of a land grab going on and T20 franchise cricket, as a whole, is overreaching.

These are the competitions that will take place in January 2023:

The ILT20 in the UAE

The new league in South Africa

The Big Bash

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

We’re pretty sure no-one’s jetting between the various leagues representing multiple franchises simultaneously, so that’s a lot of playing staff to find.

The first two have the financial clout and the IPL link-ups to call in many of the better known international players, but talent will still be spread far and wide and, unavoidably, somewhat thinly.

Thickness is relative, of course, but we’re comparing to the IPL.

The first batch of 21 ‘marquee’ signings trumpeted by the ILT20 included the likes of Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. No disrespect to these players, but their presence in such a list is indicative of how quickly things tail off even if more players will sign up in coming months. The teams will all have to pick at least four players from the UAE as well. Again, no disrespect intended, but the IPL this isn’t.

And this is the thing, isn’t it? This is still T20, these are still franchises, but everything’s just fundamentally less than the IPL.

We’ve no idea what the projected market or TV deals are for either of these two new leagues, but viewed as competitions by fans, they’re defined by what they’re not. They’re paler imitations.

The Indian market is vast, but these are not Indian competitions and so they’re surely just out-and-out less interesting to the average Indian viewer. That must make it harder for franchises to get a direct return on their investment.

Perhaps that’s not the goal, although in that case it seems an expensive way to run a nursery/testing ground.

The same but less

This is probably the one thing international cricket has in its favour over most franchise leagues. It’s distinct. For one thing it has different formats and secondly the players are divvied-up in an entirely different way.

We’re not arguing that this is some kind of superpower that will halt the march of domestic T20 competitions in their tracks. We’re more highlighting it as a weakness of any T20 club league that isn’t the IPL. These competitions have no real unique selling point. They’re really just the same as the IPL, but less.

