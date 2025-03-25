Please destroy a few of our Gabba memories along with the ground

2 minute read

“I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Steve Harmison wanging his first ball straight to Andrew Flintoff at second slip. Rory Burns missing his first ball and getting bowled behind his legs. Nasser Hussain electing to bowl and spending a very long day regretting that decision. A Peter Siddle hat trick – on his birthday. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.”

They’re demolishing the Gabba, everybody. Hurray!

Sure, there have been some good times too. Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott being at the crease that morning in 2010 will forever remain one of the hardest scorelines we’ve ever had to make sense of upon waking. Were England batting a third time? Had one of them had to come in at number 11 due to injury? No, they’d just put on 329 runs immediately after Cook and Andrew Strauss had put on 188.

Remember when India won there in 2021 with something akin to their third XI? That was pretty special.

Or how about Shamar Joseph’s match-winning wicket just over a year ago. We billed that one as “an almost perfect cricket moment”.

Yeah, we suppose there was a bit of good stuff at the Gabba too. It’s just that the overall weight of Ashes terribleness tips the scales towards hating the damn place.

They’re going to build a new 63,000-seater stadium in Brisbane for the 2032 Olympic Games to replace it, so from then on even more people will get to be in attendance when England start Test tours comically badly.

Obviously you don’t have to, but please at least think about helping fund this website. Or make an even lower-grade commitment by signing up for the (free) email.