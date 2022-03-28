Pretty soon someone is going to prise the brush out of Joe Root’s automaton fingers

If you needed to sum up England’s latest series defeat in a single quote, you could do a lot worse than Joe Root’s pre-tour comment: “I don’t want this to sound like a development tour at all but…”
A friend of ours tells a story about when he did a few days of temp work in a supermarket distribution centre in our home town.
One day the line stopped and so our mate started flattening boxes or something until it was fixed. After a minute or two, he noticed another worker was still standing at the conveyor belt, completely motionless, clearly with no idea what to do.
“Why don’t you sweep up or something?” suggested our mate and handed him a brush. The guy took this on board and started sweeping.
Our mate was due a break pretty soon after this, so he wandered off and had a sandwich or whatever and when he returned, the line was going again. And this bloke was still brushing the floor.
Joe Root is not a sub-moron but there has frequently been a wisp of this incredible obliviousness to changed circumstances about his captaincy.
The most obvious example was when England spent an entire morning pointlessly bouncing Jasprit Bumrah last summer. It was a bad plan from the start but even if Root didn’t realise that – and clearly he didn’t – he was then handed a growing body of evidence that this was not a good way of going about things. He responded by carrying on until India decided enough was enough and declared.
Those sorts of tail-end partnerships have happened a number of times, including in the latest defeat. England had a big last wicket partnership of their own in this Test, but that felt like more of a one-off whereas the West Indies one was part of what is becoming a big long-running franchise.
Similarly, Root’s often criticised for picking the XI that should have played the previous Test, seemingly unaware that things have moved on. He’s not a bad guy, he’s not the worst captain, but it does always feel like he’s consistently one step behind when you really need your captain to be one step ahead. Two steps feels like a lot to make up after 64 Tests in charge.
This even applies to Root’s desire to continue as captain. When Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan and Wisden editor Lawrence Booth all think you should go, it’s hard to see how a new coach will be able to kick off their reign by confidently stating you’re the best man for the job. Root is going to get the boot, but he doesn’t seem to have spotted this yet.
It is hard to captain a crap team, but with this West Indies tour in particular it feels like Root has been contributing to the crapness. Offered the chance to show the world his vision of the future, he’s given us second-tier right-arm fast-medium bowlers, a few more air miles for Matt Parkinson and the continued inability to prevent “one bad session” from becoming “one seismically, match-losing session”.
It’s all so shrug-inducing and conservative. If it weren’t for the injury to Mark Wood and the bafflingly protracted unfitness of Ollie Robinson, it’s doubtful Saqib Mahmood would have got a game – and he is arguably the one interesting development from this not-a-development-tour.
In which case what would the soft-binning of Anderson and Broad have achieved? A couple more games for seam bowlers who get games pretty damn regularly anyway. England had used nine pace bowlers in the 12 months of Test matches leading up to this series without even trying. The idea that you have to actively ditch your opening bowlers to create “opportunities” is bollocks.
Nasser Hussain is probably right when he says the decision was more about trying to, “create this atmosphere where they were all mates and all in it together” by selecting “10 yes men.”
If that works out – lovely. But it didn’t work out and so this not-a-development-tour will most likely bring one significant development after all.
You could put it another way – both Broad and Anderson are, in their own ways, self-obsessed (as most great sportspeople are). When things are going badly, it seems possible that they could both be toxic. The team have spent far too much time together, and it’s reasonable to think that everyone needed breathing space. Don’t agree with the All Blacks “no dickheads” thing entirely, but you do need to have a balance, and that balance shifts when you’ve spent what seems like every waking moment together for months on end, having a largely horrible time.
I remember watching a Mighty Boosh DVD that included a tour documentary, and it looked like they genuinely disliked each other by the end of the tour. Never reformed after it. Think Robert Webb has spoken about the strange experience of being David Mitchell’s best man at a time when they were hardly speaking, again after a tour, having prior to that been best friends for over a decade. Robert Plant on desert island discs a few weeks ago talked about what a horrible time he had on the legendary Led Zeppelin seventies US tours. Sportsmen can’t even do drugs to get away from it all.
On Root as captain, I’m always nervous about changing because you think you have to. Smacks a bit of “it can’t get any worse”. It can always get worse. As Edgar says in King Lear, the worst is not, so long as we can say “this is the worst”. Root is great at the being nice and inoffensive part of the job (which maybe shouldn’t be important, but in reality is), and he is and will remain definitely a part of England’s first eleven. You can argue that only someone who hated Root would upon the rack of this tough world stretch him out longer, but he seems to want to continue. The wonder is, he hath endur’d so long. Sorry to disagree, but I feel that the weight of this sad time we must obey; speak what we feel, not what we ought to say.
That’s a valid point about the intensity of recent touring environments, but we’d suggest that any toxicity from Anderson and Broad – two intelligent, experienced cricketers whose ill-temper is generally fed by their will to win – is arguably borne of an awareness that their captain is perhaps not doing a particularly good job any more – if he ever was.
Things certainly can get worse, but even so there’s surely not much to be gained from them staying the same.
Tim de Lisle pretty much summed this all up in the Grauniad on Saturday, while also including a couple of intriguing ideas:
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2022/mar/26/englands-big-reset-is-undermined-by-joe-root-the-third-class-captain
I’m not sure about those ideas but I am sure England’s test future desperately needs ideas.
The biggest beneficiaries of the soft-binning are Broad and Anderson.
They haven’t had to slog away on two absolute roads, and now presumably get to return in the summer on far friendlier pitches.
Presumably Strauss, Collingwood and the rest of the temporary coaching staff have not done themselves any favours and won’t be kept on, and Root is probably going to lose his job. Broad may even be his replacement.
I think in a way Joe Root was quite a good captain for the “we actually want to win the white-ball World Cups” period of his captaincy – inoffensive, quite loyal to Giles/Strauss/Smith/Bayliss, willing to have fun (see the ‘Total Cricket’ phase), and not too beaten down by the occasional 4-0 loss to Australia.
But now that we’re in the post-Bayliss, “we need to win the Ashes” period, I think he’s been exposed slightly by the focus on the Test team, and the expectation that England might win some Test series at some point. Sure, it’s not a great team, and they’ve played some difficult fixtures, but if England are really going to concentrate on being a proper Test team now they may need someone who is slightly less happy to take the positives from defeat, slightly more tactically astute, and slightly more ambitious in the pursuit of victory.