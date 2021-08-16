Beware the melatonin coursing through England’s veins

There is a very good chance this article about England’s day five capitulation is not biologically sound. We’re pretty sure it’s cricketally accurate however.
The second Test was won and lost at some point during a morning of pointlessly bouncing Jasprit Bumrah. It’s a hard moment to pin down precisely, but doing so is way less important than the fact that we all just intrinsically understand that it’s true.
Bumrah bounced James Anderson, you see – including with a series of no-balls. England didn’t like that, so they apparently resolved to return the favour, whether it made sense or not.
And for the avoidance of doubt – it did not. Jasprit Bumrah’s Test batting average was 3.55 before today. It has now soared to 5.
The short-pitched assault was like some weird macho obligation. It wasn’t enough to merely get Bumrah out; England needed to BLAST HIM OUT.
Maybe it was the after-effects of Cheteshwar Pujara’s double ball hundred, but they weren’t even very good bouncers for the most part.
And when England completely failed to blast Bumrah out, where were they then? What did that failure say? When you hang everything off power and fury and then power and fury doesn’t get you anywhere, that tells everyone you lack power. That’s emasculating, isn’t it?
England responded by getting even more furious, but these kinds of emotions come at a cost. Mental and physical energy inevitably dissipated and they eventually rolled to the gentlest of halts thanks to India’s declaration.
At this point, India had worked themselves to a crescendo. They came out to bowl awash with adrenaline. England meanwhile had already made their highest energy efforts, so they were subject to a very different hormone.
“Sorry,” said their bodies. “That’s your lot. Time for sleep now.”
It was like watching a car crash in slow motion…live!
Wonderful spirit in the crowd, though. Great to see so many real people at Lord’s. The place was heaving with people who had actually come along to see the cricket.
It did look and sound that way.
£20 a ticket, we believe.
Seeing as you may have caught more of what was happening on the pitch, any chance you noticed who was dictating or discussing the field placements? Obviously captains have to captain (and a captain can just set the field and tell the bowler they have to bowl to it) but when you have a hugely experienced bowler they do tend to put a word in about what want to see. Was there nobody suggesting at some point, even after the partnership had become annoying, that a bit of a reset and rethink was required or they’d like to see a more conventional field? When things are going awry some “animated” discussion is often in order.
That was just excellent. Inexplicable bowling by England in the first session.
About the declaration, apparently Shaun Pollock speculated that they (the Indian brains trust) did not want to give the England openers time to mentally prepare themselves, so they came back out after lunch. If India had declared going into lunch, then the openers would have had around 40 minutes vs the 10 they actually got. Don’t know how true this is, but if it is, that’s actually pretty impressive.
Of course, after all this, as an Indian fan, we still have the problem of Root being in tremendous form. All it needs is one more person to join him and suddenly we’re looking at 500+ runs.
Yeah, England fans have been saying that about Root for about four years.
The declaration thing is one of those that looks smart when it seems like it worked. But maybe India’s bowlers are just really good and England’s batsmen are not.
If they’d gone the other way, maybe they’d have said they gave England’s openers 40 minutes to worry and stew. And then there’s the old “awkward over to survive before lunch” declaration too. They all look good when you then immediately take wickets.
Actually the thing that probably really did wind up England was a bit of gamesmanship around Mohammed Shami’s protective gear (thigh pads). Jimmy was kept waiting six minutes before he could start bowling the second over after lunch. It was to be Shami’s first ball after lunch.
The umpires allowed those shenanigans, probably on the precautionary principle that if the batsman claims something is awry with his protective gear, he is entitled to change it. But three balls later (not even waiting until the end of the over) Kohli declared.
On discussing declaration overnight, I had suggested to Daisy that, in the unlikely event that India got the chance sensibly to do so, they would leave themselves 60 overs to bowl at England, pretty much regardless of precisely how many they would score in their 30 and therefore how many they would set.
I think the moment it all went properly wrong for England was after drinks in the middle of the morning session. Plan A hadn’t worked and the shit-shower that was the bouncerthon was, for want of a better phrase, Plan B.
Where are the yorkers? I realise it’s a risky delivery but I can’t recall the last time in Test cricket that a commentator said ‘dug out.”
For what it’s worth, I think Anderson had to dig out a couple from Bumrah in that 10 ball over. One of them almost rolled onto the stumps too. But yes, you’d expect these T20 specialists to be able to bowl yorkers at will. But they’re rather rare.
English cricket has a lot of problems. But none more pressing than Ollie Robinson doing a little ‘Woo!’ every time he takes a wicket.