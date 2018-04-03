The fourth innings ‘ball hundred’

Runs are not always the objective for a batsman. If a team finds itself behind in a game such that a win becomes almost impossible, the objective generally becomes survival. Similarly, if you’re one-nil up in a series and it’s the final Test, a draw means a series win.
In these scenarios, the meaningful unit of measurement is not ‘runs’ but ‘balls faced’ – hence the concept of the ‘ball hundred’. Facing 100 deliveries when your team is trying to bat out the final day is a significant contribution.
On the final day of the second Test between New Zealand and England, Ross Taylor made 13 off 23 balls. That innings was a great deal less good than Neil Wagner’s almighty seven off 103 balls.
Top scorers are irrelevant. The top facers from New Zealand’s triumphant innings were:
- Tom Latham – 207
- Ish Sodhi – 168
- Neil Wagner – 103
- Colin de Grandhomme – 97
- BJ Watling – 66
De Grandhomme will be disappointed to have missed out on a ball hundred when seemingly well-set. Latham will be delighted with his ball double hundred. England will be glad to play some Test matches at home.
April 3, 2018 at 9:05 am
Cricinfo likes calling it a Cowan, if at a sufficiently low strike rate. Well Cowanned, New Zealand. Well Cowanned.
April 3, 2018 at 1:38 pm
That is quite similar, it involves ‘centuries’ of deliveries as well. Usually with a ‘low score,’ which seems to stick out.
Wagner’s innings is reminiscent of a few other single-digit scores from long innings, such as John Murray’s 3 from 100. Murray’s strike rate was slower than any other run-scorer in that match, of course. A more recent attempt was ‘Kamrul Islam’ from Bangladesh, who only survived 92 deliveries while on two runs. Curiously, against New Zealand.
Someone should have reminded Australia that they invented this term. A run-out when trying to survive is towards the other end of the spectrum.
April 3, 2018 at 9:59 am
Amidst the doom and gloom afflicting English test cricket, is there anywhere else we can look in this age of 24-hour cricket for one tiny crumb of joy? Oh yes… a full-strength Australia side about to succomb to a 500-run reverse at the hands of big Vern. Thank you.
April 3, 2018 at 11:06 am
Reminiscent of a Viz cartoon of Scottish football’s greatest moments. It consisted of English players missing penalties.
April 3, 2018 at 1:37 pm
I always thought John Gordon Sinclair’s terrible miming on Top of the Pops took that accolade.
April 3, 2018 at 3:58 pm
Remember that song well. Never knew till now that he was the singer (albeit in the loosest sense of the word).