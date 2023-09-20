Two sports, three days and five bagels at the Home of Rain Interruptions (unless you’re playing real tennis)

4 minute read

Regular King Cricket contributor Ged Ladd’s report from the 2022 England v South Africa Test at Lord’s…

Day 1

I did a few things in the morning, then stopped by at Papa Joe’s Bagel Emporium, ordering bagels for Awesome Simo’s visit the day after. I also bought a giant börek to eat after my early afternoon tennis match.

Lunch had been called by the time I arrived at Lord’s, entering through the newly named Rachael Heyhoe Flint Gate.

We were expecting our 2pm doubles to be an almost private affair during the hours of play, but about 10 minutes into our game we heard the sound of heavy rain on the roof. It was hosing it down. Soon the tennis viewing gallery was heaving with people. The only live sport at Lord’s for the rest of the day, tragically, turned out to be us.

When we came off court, some youngsters, who had been cheering loudly from the front of the gallery, asked to have their photos taken with me and my doubles partner.

After I had changed, it was still hosing, so I snuck across to the pavilion to find a quiet spot to eat my börek. Unsurprisingly, all the indoor seats were taken. I decided that a corner of the writing room floor, with my back to the wall, would be a suitably discreet and private spot for my munch.

About two minutes into my börek, a gentleman approached me and asked, “Are you Ged?”

Fairly regular King Cricket lurker and occasional commentator, Jeffy, introduced himself and kindly offered to buy me a drink in the Bowler’s Bar after I had finished my börek.

I felt quite grand chatting with Jeffy on the Bowler’s Bar Terrace. Me, a photo-opportunity tennis player. Me, a recognised cricket writer.

Then a somewhat drunken gentleman approached us to ask me if I was Andy Zaltzman.

“Doesn’t he have red hair?” I replied by way of denial.

“I suppose he does,” said the gent, “but you know what I mean – that mad Professor look. Apologies for mistaking you.”

Mercifully, the rain relented soon after the authorities announced that there would be no further play, so I bade a fond farewell to Jeffy, who had been charming company for a couple of hours.

I wandered home in the dry. I had seen no cricket at all, but had strangely enjoyed five hours at Lord’s.

Day 2

“So you didn’t get cricket yesterday, you got rain instead,” said Papa Joe, mordantly, as I entered his Bagel Emporium, first thing in the morning.

“True,” I said, “but I did enjoy your börek.”

Papa Joe had my five bagels ready for me. “Proper boiled bagels you know,” said Papa Joe, “not fake baked ones.” Eager to try them, I dashed home to make the picnic.

I arrived at Lord’s around the same time as Awesome Simo. We agreed a vital playing condition for the day: no mention of “those” political clowns. (Editor: We do feel that our slow publishing speed adds a frisson of intrigue to otherwise straightforward references such as this. It’s August 2022 here, if you need a nudge.)

I then showed Simo the above photograph of the bagels and described the picnic: one smoked salmon bagel each, one ham and cheese bagel each, salad cups, strawberries and grapes.

Simo thought for a moment and said, “but there are five bagels in the photo.”

“I bought an extra bagel for my lunch tomorrow. I’m playing tennis and will need to eat something after play, if that’s okay, Simo?”

“Be like that,” said Simo in his passive-aggressive voice.

It was a warm sunny day and Simo had brought no head protection with him. He soon went for a stroll, returning with a bright red Ruth Strauss Foundation cap on his head.

“Lovely,” I said cheerfully.

“Hmm,” said Simo. “I sent a picture of it to the other half, who responded with a two-word message: ‘BURN IT’.”

We just about avoided discussing the clowns all day, thus we parted company in good spirits.

Day 3

I got to Lord’s in good time with my solo bagel and a portion of fruit.

My first stop was the Warner Stand, but it was sunnier than the forecast predicted, so I retreated to the writing room, as my purpose was to do some writing that morning.

I was writing a short performance piece about wine, tennis and music in 14th century Burgundy. It might be the maddest idea for a performance piece I’ve ever had. Given my canon of fairly mad ideas, that’s quite a thing.

By the time I had played tennis, changed, showered and taken up a seat again, the cricket match was over.

I quietly ate the mystery fifth bagel and fruit before walking home.

