When will it rain during the India v Pakistan match?

We all know it’s going to rain during India v Pakistan – the only question is when.

Which exact brand of annoying will the elements deliver for us?

We live a couple of miles from Old Trafford. We like to think we know a thing or two about how rain affects cricket matches in these parts.

Option 1: Fully rained off

Highly unlikely. At the time of writing, the forecast was overwhelmingly ‘light showers’. Cricket matches don’t get rained off by ‘light showers’. They don’t even get rained off by ‘heavy showers’. You need ‘heavy rain’ or wall-to-wall ‘light rain’ to completely prevent play.

Option 2: Late start, reduced overs

Again, highly unlikely. In classic Big Cricket Match fashion, it’s due to be dry right the way up until they start playing and then dry again immediately after they’re due to have finished. (There’s also a dry hour at about 3pm, which is presumably when they’ll have the innings break.) The dry morning means that we should get underway pretty much on time. They’ll aim for a 50-over game even though they probably won’t get it and then they’ll crop more and more overs off as the day wears on.

Option 3: On and off and on and off and on and off

A strong possibility. We’re expecting more play than would be seen in The Perfect Rainy Day at the Cricket, but the same principles apply. They’ll be off the field when it’s dry and they’ll come back on just before it starts raining again. It is uncanny how they unfailingly manage this on showery days.

Option 4: One innings match

This is the option where one team sets a target but the opposition never gets the opportunity to chase it. This seems unlikely at the minute, but don’t rule it out. The current forecast definitely has the potential to morph into one where it’s as dry as a sunbleached snake skeleton in the morning and wetter than a drowned trout in the afternoon. The one innings is, in many ways, the most frustrating option of all because usually everyone in the entire stadium knows that it’s going to happen, so even the cricket that you do see feels utterly pointless. After a similar experience in Bristol in 2016, we proposed shortening matches in anticipation of rain, which is a thing that will never happen.



