What can we learn from Dom Sibley’s not-very-exuberant hundred celebration?

Late in the morning session of day two of the second Test between England and the West Indies, Dom Sibley once again awoke from his fitful batting slumbers and actually hit the ball.

This particular diversion from his default approach of not hitting the ball took him to a 312-ball hundred.

Sibley duly celebrated.

Slightly.

As he completed a third run, Sibley went to do the athletic air punch thing.

You know the one. It’s like a sort of skipping upper cut. You kick things off by getting into the rodeo rider position.

It’s an exuberant move. Because you’re swinging your arm and pivoting your body, there tends to be quite a lot of momentum. This sometimes results in an actual, genuine “jump for joy” at the climax.

At the very least, it tends to look like the violent chinning of a ghost. And if you’re Jonny Bairstow or Virat Kohli you follow up with an adrenal roar.

What Sibley did was slightly different.

Sibley basically commenced an athletic air punch and then immediately reined it in, attempting to downgrade it to a clenched fist.

He ended up here: arm tight to his body, resolutely earthbound.

And then he constricted still further.

For a moment, it seemed like he might continue down this road until he was fully foetal.

But instead, he took off his helmet, looked slightly relieved and walked very sedately towards Ben Stokes for a mellow-yet-chirpy fist bump.

What can we learn from this?

Well, you wouldn’t say that Dom Sibley is a man liable to let his emotions override his judgement.

Dom Sibley appears to be a man who would only ever allow his emotions to take control if they could first make a very compelling argument that the specific thing they wished to do was objectively preferable to what he would have been doing otherwise.