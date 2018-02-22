Are ODIs irrelevant or a unifying force?

All this talk of a possible divorce between Test and T20 cricket greatly underestimates cricket’s ability to plough on with much the same structure even though no-one’s really happy.

Radical change is not really cricket’s thing. The sport is more of a gelatinous goop that gives to accommodate whatever happens to push against it.

Over at Wisden, we’re making the unfashionable case that 50-over cricket has reverted to being what it was originally supposed to be: the showcase for all of cricket’s top players. You can read the full story here.