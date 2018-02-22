Are ODIs irrelevant or a unifying force?

All this talk of a possible divorce between Test and T20 cricket greatly underestimates cricket’s ability to plough on with much the same structure even though no-one’s really happy.
Radical change is not really cricket’s thing. The sport is more of a gelatinous goop that gives to accommodate whatever happens to push against it.
Over at Wisden, we’re making the unfashionable case that 50-over cricket has reverted to being what it was originally supposed to be: the showcase for all of cricket’s top players. You can read the full story here.
February 22, 2018 at 11:33 am
If nothing else, reading the linked article and clicking on a link on that page has lead to me learning that Wasim Jaffer will be playing club cricket in Bury this year.
I also learned the huge and shocking news that “Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone has spoken warmly of his former club Barrow CC after being called up for England’s Test tour of New Zealand”.
February 22, 2018 at 12:22 pm
I have seen some people looking at this as the split being inevitable and there being a Rugby League/Union situation in the making for cricket.
ODI is quite important if you like Test cricket I think, because I see it being more PDC/BDO in darts if ODI dies off and T20 and Test become separate codes. Within 10 years there would be no money at all in Test cricket, and the T20 code would just hoover up anyone that showed the slightest bit of talent. Sure you would get the odd Alastair Cook, but mostly it would end up being youngsters looking to earn a T20 deal or has beens eeking out a couple more years of earning.
For example, I would be interested to know what the annual earnings of a bang average T20 player, let’s say Moises Henriques, stacks up against Nathan Lyon. That would only get worse if the game split in two.
February 22, 2018 at 1:09 pm
According to a pair of random websites that a google search threw up, Moises Henriques has a net worth that’s 10 times as much as Nathan Lyon. (30m vs 3m)
That is likely to be very inaccurate though.