But what about The Alternative Test Cricket World Championship? Who holds that title?

2 minute read

The what now? Come on, you remember: The Alternative Test Cricket World Championship. We did two or three blog posts about it on a different domain back in 2006. It’s the one that’s decided like a boxing title, where you can only become champions by beating the current champions.

That’s the long and short of it really. To win the title, you must beat the current holders in a Test series – not in a match, in a series. If the series is drawn, then the champions retain their title and carry it into their next series.

In 2006, friend of the site, The Scientician, traced the path of the title from the very first Test series between England and Australia back in 1877.

We’re probably overdue an update. Fortunately, The Scientician (who has since become Dr The Scientician) has put in the hard yards…

The title’s path

So last we heard, back in 2006, the world was bracing for a title bout between then-holders Pakistan and challengers England. The latter emerged victorious but then rather abruptly ceded the title to Australia later in the year.

Since then, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and New Zealand have all had their hands on the (imaginary) trophy. Even the West Indies had a little moment after their 2-1 win over England in 2019.

However, the question on everyone’s lips is who are champions now?

South Africa snatched the title from India in 2021/22 and then held on until losing to England last summer. England of course haven’t lost a series since.

We’re sure you appreciate the ramifications of that. It means that while the Ashes were retained by Australia with a 2-2 draw, the Alternative Test Cricket World Championship title was retained by England through the same result.

It really was all to play for in that final Test, which means Australia’s tour was a colossal failure and England are amazing.

This also means that England’s five-Test tour of India from late January is an Alternative Title Bout. Here’s a spreadsheet awash with typos which charts the path of the title (quite possibly correctly, but let’s not make rash promises).

Following-on