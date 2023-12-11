French cricket match report (no, not like that)

2 minute read

Chuck writes…

After my recent unsuccessful trip to Malahide to see the cricket, I took myself and my wife on an all-expenses paid (by me) trip to Carcassonne, France, in the admittedly slim hope of catching some sort of a game, other than rugby.

Lo and behold, to my surprise, there on day two, in the 30 degree heat, on our way to the famous castle thing in Carcassonne, we happened upon some actual cricket, in the car park of the local rugby club.

Some team was playing some other team, and I think one team or the other was winning, or possibly both were drawing. They may both have been local, or maybe one team had travelled. The pitch looked dry and like it might take a bit of spin. To be honest, I would love to go into even more excruciating detail on this one, as I am pretty sure this was not a professional game of cricket, but I was quite far away. It is fairly likely, though, that at least one of the players is a KC subscriber, so no doubt they will see this stub of a match report and will help fill in the blanks, of which there are a few.

The camera on my phone isn’t great, but as a picture is worth exactly a thousand words, I think (provided you zoom in a bit) I have captured the essence of it here.

I didn’t actually see any play. There was a lot of shouting and waving of bats and arms, whether to do with fielding positions or my photography, I do not know, but I didn’t see one ball bowled (again).

Eventually my wife reminded me that it was bloody hot and she would divorce me if I didn’t get a move on.

She may have been joking, but I got a move on anyway and we remain married to this day.