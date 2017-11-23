Massive weaknesses and massive strengths – the first few pages of the story of James Vince and Australia’s bowling attack

On the first day of the first Ashes Test, James Vince made what Reese described to us as ‘a daddy 30’.
No-one expected Vince to make 83 and what’s so marvellous about that is that it undermines a number of pre-series certainties to leave us all watching a nice, unpredictable sporting event.
Well, maybe not watching. Not unless you have BT Sport or whatever.
The gist of it is this: if Vince can score runs against this attack then either he’s better than everyone thought or Australia’s fearsome pace attack is slightly less fearsome than we’d been led to believe.
Let’s go for a little from Column A and a little from Column B.
Vince was solid. We know this because having got up just in time to see Mark Stoneman dismissed (literally the first ball we saw) we then got to hear the commentators talking about what we’d missed at great length. England’s subsequent mediocrity then inspired us to spend a great deal of time dwelling on what had preceded it. (Ashes Tests can be very personally vindictive in what they present to part-time viewers on the opposite side of the world – we’re not inclined to calculate our own personal ‘cricket viewed’ mini scorecard.)
On the plus side, we did get to see Australia’s four-man attack at the end of the day, allowing us to gauge the impact of one whole day of Test cricket on them.
As relentlessly aggressive pace attacks go, they seemed to spend an awful lot of time pressuring England by cutting off the runs. As we all know, ‘good cricket’ and ‘attacking cricket’ are one and the same thing, so this defensive cricket was therefore impressively attacking.
Pace-wise, they were all utterly unspectacular. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins hovered just below the 90mph threshold above which we’re finally willing to deem a bowler ‘fast’. Josh Hazlewood opted for Jimmy Anderson pace and everyone pretended it was quicker because he’s younger and Australian.
An alternative take on the day is that the pitch is shunting the play runwards, in which case James Vince is the same and Australia’s bowlers are amazing because they’ve dismissed Alastair Cook and Joe Root for almost nothing.
November 23, 2017 at 9:17 am
All expectations have been blown out of the window. I now expect Shaun Marsh to score consistent runs.
November 23, 2017 at 9:32 am
Despair, then hope, then disappointment, then some kind of middling ‘could be worse, could be better’ sort of feeling – not bad for the first day of a series, although I’d have liked those feelings in a different order ideally.
(Apologies if this appears twice, I clicked ‘post comment’ but nothing happened)
November 23, 2017 at 9:56 am
I watched until they were 100-1. Then woke up when they were 160-4.
Ah, that familiar feeling. Welcome back old friend.
November 23, 2017 at 10:02 am
I’ve failed to get BT Sport properly as my ISP (plusnet) won’t sell a TV package to me without fibre, which seems impossible in a heavily-populated urban area but universally rolled out in some of the most remote parts of Scotland. Instead it’s good old TMS on the DAB radio which is now into its 4th Ashes tour (I might commission Ged to write a piece on behalf of the radio, for the naming rights). Me and that radio have endured some miserable nights during those 5-0s. I don’t want to pay £5 to watch on a tiny screen, so am also using Mobdro on the big TV for stuttery, illicit BT Sport which is perpetually nearly an over behind but which ensures no visual shocks.
I drifted in and out for much of the night’s play, not least trying to make sense of all the new rules and regs: http://www.espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/20822607/the-new-cricket-rule-changes-coming-effect-september-28
November 23, 2017 at 11:02 am
Please wake up and start watching in time to jinx an Australian the day after tomorrow!
Looking and feeling like the very last rose of summer this morning.
November 23, 2017 at 11:28 am
I don’t think we’re any the wiser. I woke up expecting 160 – 7 and hoping for 300 – 2, but we got neither. We got the exact score that has been precisely calculated by mathematicians to say absolutely nothing about the players, the match or the series.
Take-home facts from Day 1 are:
Seeing off Australia’s pace attack armed with a new ball is easy
Batting against Australia’s pace attack is difficult
England’s inexperienced batsmen can support the core
England’s core batsmen will let the side down
Winning the toss and batting has given us the best chance
Australia will have the better of the pitch as it hardens up
Nathan Lyon is a better cricketer than anyone thinks