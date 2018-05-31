Sam Curran is almost the right choice

If Sam Curran could bat a bit better or bowl a bit better, he would definitely be a good addition to the England team.
If that sounds dismissive, it’s only because it made for a better opening sentence. Scurran is close. He’s just not quite there.
Strengths
- Left-armer
- Swings it
- Only 5ft9in – (if all the other bowlers are 6ft-plus, this provides variety)
- Bats a bit
Weaknesses
- The usual fast-medium sort of pace
- Doesn’t have a spectacularly good career record (but it’s very good this season (but that comes with the obligatory early season asterisk (although The Oval has been less seamer friendly than most grounds)))
- Only bats a bit
If Sam Curran plays instead of Ben Stokes, England’s batting becomes a hollow nightmarish thing.
If he plays instead of Mark Wood, the attack starts to look a bit fast-medium (but at least they’d have a left-armer).
We guess his opportunity could be instead of Dom Bess if Stokes can’t bowl and England want four seamers. But that scenario would mean England aren’t playing a spinner.
All in all, we’d quite like him to play but don’t like any of the circumstances in which he would play.
May 31, 2018 at 10:02 am
England selection policy is becoming a bit of a re-Curran nightmare, eh readers?
May 31, 2018 at 11:09 am
Tasty curran pun there, Mike; it went down well with my slurp of tea.
May 31, 2018 at 2:54 pm
Making you laugh is truly my raisin d’etre, Ged!
May 31, 2018 at 10:50 am
Mark Wood isn’t that fast anyway.
May 31, 2018 at 11:11 am
Know what you mean, but his average speed is actually right up there.
86.8mph in New Zealand and 87mph midway through the Lord’s Test (don’t know what he finished with). Apparently only Mitchell Starc has bowled at a faster average pace in Test cricket since the start of 2016.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2018/05/25/mark-wood-cannot-allow-vibrant-talent-continue-going-unfulfilled/
May 31, 2018 at 12:05 pm
I hate to sound geeky, but do they adjust average speeds for deliberate slower balls? Because if they don’t, then average speeds become meaningless.
What we really want to know is the average speed of a bowler when he is trying to bowl fast, not the “chuck all his speeds in one pot and see what comes out” average speed.
#justsayin #dontchasememyaveragerunningawayspeedisgettingslowerasigetolder
May 31, 2018 at 12:07 pm
Yes, it’s very woolly. Think they work on the principle that you generally get far fewer slower balls in Tests.
May 31, 2018 at 11:12 am
You’ve not answered the big question: how does his hair compare to his brother’s hair?
May 31, 2018 at 11:17 am
Much less like someone Indiana Jones would punch.
May 31, 2018 at 12:08 pm
Last time I saw it, his haircut was still quite offensive. Tom really takes the heat off him though, you’d be hard pushed to look bad next to him.
May 31, 2018 at 12:26 pm
It’s all relative.
(DO YOU SEE WHAT WE DID THERE?)
May 31, 2018 at 12:07 pm
If he plays, he will be the 28th debutant since Stokes made his debut in late 2013. Three less than the 31 in the golden era of 1993-1997. Of those debutants, Moeen has played 50, Ballance 23 and Buttler 17. James Vince is the 4th most capped of those players with 13.
A cheery thought.
May 31, 2018 at 12:45 pm
Jesus that’s terrible isn’t it. Are the selectors picking the wrong players initially, are the right players just not out there, or is there something about the culture of the team preventing them from doing well?
May 31, 2018 at 1:02 pm
Someone should write about the poor run the selectors have been having in recent years, scrutinising why they’ve failed to find Test regulars…
https://www.wisden.com/stories/features/four-years-25-debuts-englands-selectors-james-whitaker
May 31, 2018 at 12:43 pm
I miss Moeen.
There. I said it.
May 31, 2018 at 1:42 pm
We miss Good Moeen.
May 31, 2018 at 2:53 pm
Bad Moeen misses good Moeen.
June 1, 2018 at 12:37 am
Is he dropped?!
June 1, 2018 at 12:44 am
Didn’t see him in the 1st Test, thought he might be injured. Just did a Google news search. Wow! There’s no Bad Moeen, not in this Test team.
June 1, 2018 at 8:45 am
Seconded
May 31, 2018 at 2:24 pm
Not picking a spinner?
England spinners since the start of the Ashes: 8/940, 220 runs @17 (according to Barney Ronay, I haven’t checked – but it sounds about right).
It’s not as if not picking a spinner could make things much worse right now.
May 31, 2018 at 2:49 pm
You wonder how much of that is down to the fact they’re generally beaten inside four days.
May 31, 2018 at 9:04 pm
Joe clarke as got more ebility than anyone it’s about time he was given a chance England are going nowhere with root as captain and bayliss as coach I really hope Pakistan beat them this week it’s the only way we are going to get rid of them
June 1, 2018 at 9:20 am
Joe Clarke might well be the second coming. However, every time a young/youngish batsman is talked up as a future England player now I find my shoulders involuntarily slumping as I ponder what might be wrong with this one that means he is dropped after 7 Tests with an average of 26.5.
June 1, 2018 at 9:37 am
Test cricket: ruining people’s county cricket favourites since 2014.