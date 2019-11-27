We’re sure of two things about Sam Curran

Sam Curran (via Sky Sports)

The first thing we know about Sam Curran – know as a cast iron, indisputable fact – is that he is going to be a fantastic Test cricketer for England in the years to come.

The second thing we know about Sam Curran – just as confidently, just as inarguably – is that there is no credible route to his becoming a fantastic Test cricketer for England.

Lower order hittery does not a Test career make. 80mph swing bowling from someone who’s 5ft9in has no place in Test cricket.

But he’s going to make it. Somehow. We’re sure of it.

