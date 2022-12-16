Sydney Thunder were cut by the thunder

< 1 minute read

Seam bowler Brendan Doggett top scored for Sydney Thunder today after hitting the only ball he faced which didn’t dismiss him for four runs. The Thunder didn’t even bat long enough for extras to outscore him.

All out for 15. Not a great effort. Bad enough, surely, to warrant use of the phrase, “cut by the thunder“.

Long-term readers may be dimly aware of this, but “cut by the thunder” was a phrase we adopted in 2014 and used a handful of times thereafter. It means to be quite spectacularly out of form.

It actually derives from Sydney Thunder themselves, back when they dropped Chris Rogers from their roster. Rogers took the decision as a pretty damning indictment of his T20 prowess being as the Thunder had at that point lost 18 matches on the trot.

“If you get cut by the Thunder, you’re probably struggling,” he observed.

We can’t help but feel that Rogers might conceivably have outscored Doggett today. In fact with a T20 average of 17.41, there’s a pretty decent chance he’d have outscored the lot of them.

If you’d like us to e-mither you, click here.