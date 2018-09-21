Two of those England Test selections are just about weird and surprising enough to talk about

England have named their Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka. Rory Burns is in, Olly Stone is in, and – a mere 10 years after we tipped him – so too is Joe “No Pants” Denly.
The Burns selection isn’t really worth commenting on, so let’s concentrate on the other two.
Olly Stone
Ashley Giles went full Partridge when talking up Olly Stone this week. He said the fast bowler was injury-prone in much the same way that a Ferrari apparently is.
“With many bowlers – your BMWs or your Audis – you just get in and go but if you have someone who bowls at pace and has had his history of injury you have to treat them very carefully.”
The fragile fast bowler is an important role to fill in any team. Ideally, his fragility is such that he misses more games than he plays, so that when you’re losing you can say: “If only our 488 GTB hadn’t done his knee/fractured his scapula/ruptured his pancreas/lost both of his pelvises – we’d have won this by tea on the second day.”
Olly Stone appears to be very effective, so there are two ways England are likely to use him.
(1) They will use him as a drinks waiter while picking both James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the first XI on the grounds that if one of the two senior bowlers proves ineffective in Sri Lankan conditions, the other one will almost certainly be useless too.
(2) They will only ever pick him on the least helpful pitches and reward him for this by eventually forgetting all about him because he has a high bowling average. England’s attitude to fast bowlers and leg-spinners is that you only resort to them when absolutely necessary and at all other times it’s best to keep things 100% fast-medium.
Joe Denly
We’ve no real idea what this is all about. Denly’s batted in the top order in 2018 and not been completely humiliated. We suppose that’s enough at the minute.
September 21, 2018 at 4:40 pm
Would anybody be willing to place a tripwire in Stuart Broad’s home for the good of English cricket?
Of course they’d just play all three of Anderson Woakes and Curran.
September 21, 2018 at 4:51 pm
Team selection is where it’ll get genuinely interesting. Are they brave enough to take Anderson and Broad on tour and then leave one of them out?
If they don’t, they’ll probably play in the same side as Curran and Stokes, which means four fast-medium bowlers like usual (even if one of them does at least bowl wrong-handed).
September 21, 2018 at 5:11 pm
No. Unfortunately.
In an ideal world tripwires wouldn’t be necessary. Alastair Cook didn’t break Sachin’s record, so they are.
September 21, 2018 at 4:56 pm
Denly is a weird way of spelling Bell.
September 21, 2018 at 5:08 pm
Jennings?
JENNINGS?!
The selectors have got cricket pie all over their MCC ties with that one.
September 21, 2018 at 5:16 pm
Keaton Fiddles While Rory Burns
Keaton Jennings bats and catches like he’s wearing oven gloves
September 21, 2018 at 5:52 pm
Remember when Keaton Jennings was the guy who swanned in and made a Test hundred against India and we were all trying to work out how to fit him and Haseeb Hameed into the same side?
September 21, 2018 at 7:43 pm
I’m lead to believe that there’s no room for sentimentality in sport, but is there some Machiavellian expediency going on here with Jennings? Peculiar handshakes and rolled up flannel trousers?
September 21, 2018 at 5:57 pm
Ian Bell ‘coveniently’ suffered severe bruising to his hand just hours before the squad was announced.
September 21, 2018 at 7:50 pm
Was there anything out there that lead us to believe that he was being thought about for selection?
September 21, 2018 at 8:19 pm
He’s always considered.
September 22, 2018 at 8:22 am
Jennings aside it’s what you’d expect isn’t it. Jennings will likely play and fail in first test only for Denly then to open. ALI at 3. Broad should be left out.
September 22, 2018 at 10:24 am
The way Sri Lanka are playing right now, England should win the series.
Also, I request the King to address the ongoing Asia Cup and the fact that Afghanistan seem to be beating all comers. Pakistan pulled off a 3 wicket win with 3 balls to spare. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were thrashed.
Yay for Afghanistan!
September 22, 2018 at 10:55 am
Off-topically, I was pleased to read in what used to be the Cricket Badger that Cameron Bancroft has huge hands to go with his massive head.
September 22, 2018 at 11:03 am
In other sports, I rediscovered unequivocal evidence that I was involved in a world record coin catching event when a youngster:
http://ianlouisharris.com/1974/12/30/breaking-the-world-record-for-coin-catching-with-paul-deacon-woodfield-avenue-30-december-1974/
This kicked off one heck of a debate on Facebook in my old school pals corner of that esteemed social medium. Do people around here recall that sport and attempting the world record thereof?
September 22, 2018 at 12:09 pm
Denly is apparently my friend Louise’s second cousin, or something. This in itself is no reason to pick him, but it is also not a reason not to.
September 22, 2018 at 6:23 pm
In other genuinely exciting news for King Cricket folk…
…Ceci Masters’ back…
…as in, returned etc. etc…
…and look what she’s just done:
https://www.facebook.com/ceci.masters/posts/10157770330968712
Oh wow!