Olly Stone will maybe be a fast bowler for England some of the time

Olly Stone (via Sky Sports)

It’s an absolute statement of fact that no-one remotely cares whether England win rain-reduced one-dayers against Sri Lanka. England fans care whether England have an England fast bowler playing for England though.

In Olly Stone, maybe they sort of do. And maybe he’ll play a quarter or a third of England’s major games in the next year or so.

Stone’s first international wicket was Niroshan Dickwella. He bounced the shit out of him with a ball that was clocked at… 82mph.

It looked quick though. It probably was quick. Other deliveries definitely were quick. On commentary, Mahela Jayawardene said Stone looked “absolutely brilliant” which is a pretty weighty compliment to attract within the first four overs of your international career.

Frankly, we’re delighted that England have access to someone who’s maybe a fast bowler. A maybe-fast bowler makes life better even when he doesn’t play because you can say “they should have picked Stone” whenever the other bowlers look a bit limp.

Having a theoretical solution to the problems playing out in front of you is a much better way of watching your team lose a cricket match than having to go “well, there’s nothing anyone could have done differently, this defeat was simply unavoidable.”

Similar deliveries:

  1. Olly Stone is who we’re talking about this week
  2. Two of those England Test selections are just about weird and surprising enough to talk about
  3. England will play a fairly fast bowler
  4. Mitchell Johnson – Australia fast bowler
  5. Which fast-medium all-rounders should England pick?

October 13, 2018 / / 2 appeals

England cricket news, Sri Lanka

Previous post
Shane Warne says Jos Buttler is a Houdini-esque escapologist

*** Asterisk-powered reminder that you can and should sign up to receive our email ***

2 Appeals

  1. JB

    October 13, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Definitely not fast medium then?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2018 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑