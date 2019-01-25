Many things are said when a Test team’s bowled out for 77. When that team is England, who’s honestly got time to listen to all those words?

Let’s just look at the faces.

Which Sky Sports commentator best summed up 77 all out with their face?

Ian Ward

Deadly serious. A very good representation of one of the many possible emotional reactions to 77 all out. However, you can’t help but feel he took the easy option.

Score: 6/10

David Lloyd

Blank waiting-for-a-bus face. Bumble actually went for something’s-very-wrong incredulity a little later, but sorry we don’t have a screengrab of that.

Score: 3/10 for this one, maybe 7/10 for the rather more emotional face-pulling later on.

Nasser Hussain

Vexed and confused. Twin emotions expressed simultaneously and also delivered with Hussain’s trademark passion. This was really very fine work.

Score: 9/10

Bob Willis

Standard Bob Willis face.

Score: 10/10