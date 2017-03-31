I Don’t Like Cricket, I Hate It – the ‘is Tim Bresnan a bit of a bellend?’ edition

A semi-regular feature in which we ask Prince Prefab about cricket – even though he hates cricket. We are in bold. Prince Prefab is not.
Is Tim Bresnan a bit of a bellend?
Never particularly struck us as one. Why?
Saw him interviewed on the news wearing shades and a cap and he looked like a colossal bellend.
Was he in the UAE? To be honest, cricketers wear shades and a cap most of the time. He may even be contractually obliged to wear the cap when he’s not on the field. Dunno.
I don’t think it was an official cap but I may be wrong. It’s just, you’re on the news, it doesn’t look bright, you’re talking to a camera and a person and they’ve not placed you directly in front of the sun. Don’t be a bellend and take your sunglasses off.
I hate people who wear sunglasses unless absolutely necessary. In my life it has been necessary twice. Once in France with you when it was so bright my eyes hurt, once when I was driving into a setting sun. What’s wrong with squinting?
You can achieve a lot with squinting.
There’s a photo of Steps walking into a hotel yesterday where the press pack were waiting for someone more famous. All of ’em wearing shades. That sums up it up for me. Sportsmen and shit people wear sunglasses. (People with eye conditions are exempt.)
Tim Bresnan has a serious eye condition.
That must make life as an international cricketer tricky.
Bressy Lad wishes he were still an international cricketer.
March 31, 2017 at 12:21 pm
Who’s doing the interviewing here? Is young Prefab getting ideas above his station or what?
March 31, 2017 at 12:29 pm
When we ask him questions, we’re only prodding around trying to find the kind of thing he asks us about anyway – the latter is what’s more interesting to us.
The whole point is trying to see cricket and cricketers as a non-cricket fan sees them.
For example, apparently Bres comes across as ‘a bit of a bellend’.
March 31, 2017 at 3:04 pm
Fascinating insight behind the lens there. That’s exactly what I’m trying to do, in a new feature I’m calling ‘I don’t like ‘I don’t like cricket, I hate it’, I’m fairly indifferent to the whole thing anyway’.
In other news, one of your Lancy old boys seemingly now a rider for young political upstart rockers Cabbage: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kyle_Hogg
March 31, 2017 at 3:23 pm
Prince Prefab has succumbed to heuristics and biases, quite common amongst normal human beings.
In short, this is a classification problem, best explained with a few well-chosen sentences and a venn diagram – link below. We haven’t had one of those around here for a while, so this is overdue.
Tim Bresnan is not a bellend.
However, he does wear a cap and shades.
Most but not all people who wear a cap and shades are bellends.
There are also people who are bellends for reasons other than wearing a cap and shades.
The blue circle in the following venn is the universe of bellends. The green circle is the universe of cap and shade wearers.
The intersection between the two sets is far and away the largest area, but there are plenty of people in one but not the other, such as Tim Bresnan and other people I won’t refer to by name.
http://ianlouisharris.com/kc-bell-end-venn/
I do hope this helps Prince Prefab with his understanding of cricket, bellends and Steps.
March 31, 2017 at 3:59 pm
Truly a valuable service. And a most-welcome Venn – as if there’s any other kind.
March 31, 2017 at 8:09 pm
I never wear sunglasses, I squint and people think I’m angry. I don’t understand how anyone can dislike Tim Bresnan. I read something somewhere at some point about people wearing sunglasses in interviews so you can’t see the tears in their eyes, and what a terrible thing it is to do, but I doubt that was the reason in this case.
March 31, 2017 at 8:33 pm
“if you have tears or fears then Raybans © are the shades for you” If you’re skint then squint.
March 31, 2017 at 9:44 pm
if you wear sunglasses then the world looks quite dark and if you do not wear sunglasses the world looks too bright and everyone sensible agrees with me that the world looks better when it is dark than when it is light especially stupid interviewers who would look better in the pitch black if possible though actually usually it is not possible because this may create suboptimal lighting conditions for a broadcast interview so in that respect it would be best to do with the interview with your eyes shut as this creates a top-notch subjective simulation that it is pitch black really but that kind of thing is not allowed either because it makes it look like you are asleep during your interview and a wally and your interview must be so boring that even you are asleep in it suggesting to the viewers at home that they should also be bored and asleep in it which does not count any “award-winning audience-grabbing tv” that advertisers like to sell their crap during so that leaves the only rational possibility of wearing sunglasses and maybe even shutting your eyes while wearing them because then nobody can see but you can probably keep your eyes open too because the darkness of the sunglasses will erase most of the pain of looking at the interviewer who you don’t really want to be looking at though in fact you can be looking at something completely different and nobody would know because who can see where your eyes are actually pointing so since all sensible people agree that wearing sunglasses is the best solution and actually tim bresnan is a sensible person then he can actually wear sunglasses if he actually wants to and no causal inference can be drawn over whether he is bellend actually