Laurence Elderbrook finds a new way to share his gift

Several seasons have passed and I fear that if I leave it much longer, my skills might begin to wane. I could spend another summer at my gentlemen’s club, laying wagers and sharing brandies with other Renaissance men, but there will be plenty of time for that later. Now, while I am in the prime of life, I owe it to the world to exhibit my skill at the noble sport of cricket.

But how? And where? Relationships soured at my old club, where I transcended my team-mates to such an extent that jealousy became inevitable. When the framed portrait of myself I had added to the wall of the bar was daubed with an unpleasant slogan, I took the sad decision to leave.

It strikes me that gratitude and appreciation fade with familiarity and this thought indirectly gives rise to an inspired notion. I will become a freelance batsman – a cricketer errant. I will wander the land and bat at three for any pitiful group in need of a calm, undemonstrative, yet domineering top order player with an extraordinary eye.

I look down at my handsome physique. Resplendent in my cream flannels, I look immaculate. But clothes hide a multitude of sins and I am aware that I am not quite in optimum condition. This will not do.

I immediately launch into my tried-and-tested regime. I essay twenty to thirty mad gambols followed by a series of naked frisks. Once complete, I am ready for action.

More Laurence Elderbrook

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook2Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. Laurence Elderbrook imparts some wisdom
  2. Laurence Elderbrook acclimatises
  3. Laurence Elderbrook bolsters the middle order
  4. Introducing Laurence Elderbrook
  5. Laurence Elderbrook protects the tail

April 12, 2017 / / 8 appeals

Extras

Previous post
Mop-up of the day – our 2017 IPL expertise laid bare

Tired of checking the site for updates? Sign up for our near-daily email

8 Appeals

  1. Balladeer

    April 12, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    A rare exercise regime I can get behind.

    Er. Poor choice of words.

    Reply
  2. Mike

    April 12, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Laurence Elderbrook’s back! As in, is once again appearing on these pages and acting the monumental bell-end. Unless of course those nude sashays have induced some form of acute back-knack.

    I know whoever our Laurence does end up batting at three for will allow him to play with his natural, extravagent style; he’ll never be able to ENDURE A BLOCKER ROLE.

    Reply
  3. Ged

    April 12, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Totally agree with Mike’s excellent cricket analysis.

    Laurence is an ideal Number 3. He selflessly moved up and down the batting order…well, down, frankly…in a selfless attempt to prop up a failing side. Frankly, his former colleagues weren’t up to it.

    I am flush with optimism for the coming season, based on Laurence’s restored physical condition and his steely mental strength, which is all most reassuring.

    Frankly, what could possibly go wrong this time?

    Reply
  4. JB

    April 12, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Lawrence. I thought you were dead dear boy. Damn the eyes of the scoundrel who dares play to the leg side. Have you managed to get your batting average up into single figures yet?

    Reply
  5. daneel

    April 12, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    I look forward to seeing Laurence make his debut for Leicestershire.

    Reply
  6. Edwardian

    April 12, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    This Laurence Elderbrook rooster comes across as a hodge-podge of:

    Charlie Mordecai
    Flashman
    Boris Johnson

    (All fictional characters)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Live cricket

Archives

Cricket history

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2017 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑