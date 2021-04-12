A very obvious argument against tinkering with county cricket

This is not an argument in favour of the status quo. This is not an argument to say never change things. It is just to point out that if you change every single county cricket competition, every single year, there are consequences.
The format of county cricket has been tinkered with for as long as there’s been county cricket. Sometimes it gets a bit of a run and stays roughly the same for a year or two. Other times there’s an ‘overhaul’ and more radical change. These are the various competitions and their respective formats this year.
The people who come up with all of this spend an awful lot of time thinking about it because cramming all the different county cricket competitions into a summer and ensuring it’s all balanced and fair is quite the task. Those circles won’t square themselves.
And tell you who spends an awful lot of time unravelling the ins and outs of the new formatting they draw up to achieve this? Almost no-one.
Sports fans want to know who’s playing and who’s best. They don’t especially care about conferences, divisions, groups and bonus points. They’ll slowly and reluctantly get to grips with all of that stuff only so that they can better track what they’re really interested in. It’s a means to an end. It’s not something you willingly devote time to.
Every year that a competition is changed, there’s a lag while everybody works out what’s going on. New formatting works like an enthusiasm diffuser, dissipating fans’ lust for the game.
Here’s an example.
Let’s say you’re sort of interested in county cricket and you’ve seen that the season’s started but you didn’t really follow the first round of matches. First thing Monday morning, where do you start? Maybe take a look at the table?
Maybe take a look at the table on the BBC website, because the BBC website is a big, major place where people who are fairly interested in a sport can be confident of finding solid, reliable sports reportage.
Here is the County Championship table on the BBC website.
That’s what you get. And, to be clear, that’s all you get.
You get Group 1 – because Group 1 is the best group, right? Groups 2 and 3 – which are in fact of exactly equal importance because these are groups, not divisions – don’t get a look-in.
In short, the BBC is not yet up to speed with how this year’s County Championship works because they changed it again.
Maybe they changed it for the better. Maybe there are very good reasons why it had to be changed. Maybe this is the perfect County Championship format they’ll stick with forever now.
Hopefully that’s the case. Hopefully there’s no more chopping and changing in the coming years because each time you tinker, you make it just that little bit harder for everyone to get a handle on what’s going on with your sport.
And honestly, cricket is not a sport that needs to make things harder for people.
3 comments
I really like this new format.
Atherton proposed something along these lines about a decade ago. It took a pandemic and a resulting short term fix to make people realise that something along these lines is a very sensible format while we have 18 counties in the first class competition.
It’s actually the first major change since the switch to two divisions around the turn of the century. Everything else has been a tinkering rather than a major change.
The eight & ten team divisions did my head in; it was purely a device to try and solve the problem that 18 is not one of those numbers where you can divide to by two and then divide that result by two. Who knew?
I can live with a major change every 20 years and occasional tinkering, if that tinkering makes sense (which the eight and ten team divisions thing did not).
So to my mind it is the BBC you should be berating for presenting the tables badly; not the ECB for coming up with an improved tournament that might well keep more people interested all summer.
Maybe the problem is organisations with three-letter acronyms. It’s probably all the fault of the KLF, IMF, IBM, MFI and MI5.
I’ve been in America for too long. I’m fine with having divisions like this. And it’s nice to lose to some different teams for a change (even if said teams feel the need to cheat even when they’re 400 odd up and making us follow on).
Maybe have playoffs instead of this cup, plate, bowl thing. How about a repechage round?
What I’d do is split the teams in two, give half of them a rule that lets bowlers out of batting, and then when teams from the two different halves play each other, decide whether or not the bowlers have to bat based on which league the home team is from.