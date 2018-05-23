AB de Villiers finally picks a cake

Photo by Sarah Ansell

AB de Villiers spent rather a long time desperately trying to engineer a cake monopoly. He wanted to retain and eat The Cake of International Cricket; he wanted to retain and eat The Lucrative Cake of T20 Franchise Cricket; and he also wanted to retain and eat The Cake of Having a Little Bit of Time Off.

Sometimes a man’s desires are impractical and AB finally seems to have accepted that the world isn’t organised how he wants it to be. He’s therefore taken the decision to forego The Cake of International Cricket.

It seems odd timing with a World Cup not so far away. Maybe David Warner and Nathan Lyon broke his spirit.

May 23, 2018 / / 7 appeals

South Africa

7 Appeals

  1. Mike

    May 23, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    A shame, he definitely had more to give at age 34 – runs left out on the field there, on the basis that he would’ve scored more runs in international cricket than seasonal bigbashbosh et al, which clearly means more to him now.

    Meanwhile, I’m trying to decide if the IPL means anything to me. here at work we’ve each picked a franchise, me the RR because it had a couple of my favourite England players, namely Buttler and Stokes, in it, and I love a good jaipuri; one of my colleagues went for KRR because he loves Knight Rider.

    RR look good for a semi-final berth at present but I’m struggling to raise the interest level beyond ‘meh’, and even that is largely down to the work rivalry.

    What’s your favourite franchise? How did they do this year? Are you feeling the euphoria or despair?

    Lastly, I move that the international text commentary symbol for a Hero Honda maximum be |o|

    Reply
    • Balladeer

      May 23, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      Rising Pune Supergiant.

      They didn’t play.

      Reply
    • A P Webster

      May 23, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      The #1 reason to pick the Rajasthan Royals is the beer ‘Jaipur’, by the Thornbridge brewery. Although from memory I think I picked them because of Dimitri Mascarenhas…

      Reply
    • Dan M

      May 23, 2018 at 11:14 pm

      My team is Sunrisers Hyderabad, because they have Rashid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson and don’t have David Warner any more. They’ve done all right, I think (I watched one game, which they won).

      Reply
    • daneel

      May 24, 2018 at 1:48 am

      I’ve done some research and have decided to support Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

      Fingers crossed!

      Reply
    • patrick

      May 24, 2018 at 4:45 am

      KXIP, whose abbreviation calls to mind local radio stations, pretty much by default (they employed the universe boss).

      I only watched one game. Gayle made a hundred. Hard to feel angry or amazed about any of this.

      Reply

