Botham 80 Series wine review

“Sir Ian Botham is arguably one of the greatest cricketers that England has ever produced. Known as an all-rounder of the sport, his bowling skills were as feared by opponents as his batting triumphs were rejoiced by his team-mates and country.
“For the last 40 years, Sir Ian has been nurturing one of his other great passions in life – wine and the art of making it. He now brings you this range of first class wines from one of his favourite wine producing countries, Australia.”
Chuck writes:
A few Sundays ago I completed a seven-hour, 400km round trip in the car. Arriving home for dinner with a sense of entitlement, I opened up and proceeded to polish off (over the course of the night, mind) a bottle of Sir Ian Botham’s 80 Series Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, which I had spotted in a well-known supermarket recently.
I had been surprised that Sir Ian had gone for an Australian wine, but not put off so much that I didn’t buy it. Nor was I going to cellar it for up to eight years, as recommended – not least because I don’t have a cellar. (Time lapse from purchase point to opening point: twenty-seven hours approximately.)
To be honest, the way I felt after the drive, I would have polished off a bottle of, well, Sir Ian’s boot polish, such was my frazzled state of mind, not to mention my thirst.
Yes, I had it with some beef, not a steak, but a spicy minced beef concoction.
Verdict: Good first impressions; nice classy label; deep red colour, quite fruity, very drinkable, both with food and without; carries its 14% alcohol lightly enough; faded a bit towards the end, like an ageing cricketer; was a little acidic on the stomach, although that could have been the spicy minced beef dinner; did not cause me to fall into bed and break it; good value at its price point.
4 comments
Are Lord Beefy of Brexitshire’s wines available in the UK?
Yup.
Sounds robust – folk in India didn’t refer to Beefy as “Iron Bottom” for nothing.
I am deeply disturbed by the “brexity angle” on his lordship’s story.
The “does loads for charity” angle is far better for my state of mind. But it’s not about me, is it?
Please tell me that there is a review of Shane Wayne’s eau de toilette forthcoming.