Did you see… Dean Elgar elbowing himself out?

2 minute read

The scorecard says Dean Elgar was bowled by James Anderson. The scorecard is keeping a lot of important detail to itself there.

To recap what happened, Anderson hit Elgar on the thigh, the ball bounced back towards the bowler, only for Elgar to inadvertently elbow it backwards again.

The ball bounced twice behind him and then very limply made contact with the very base of the stumps.

The next bit’s the wonderful bit.

We often talk about a delivery ‘dislodging the bails’. If you hear this term, it’s usually a glancing blow that has unseated them. No-one talks about ‘dislodging’ the bails when middle stump is cartwheeling towards the sightscreen.

We would argue that Dean Elgar’s dismissal was the purest example of dislodging the bails there’s ever been.

Just look at them fly!

Yes, that bit of yellowy-green. That’s a bail.

Both bails positively slithered down the stumps and came to rest nestled against them.

You can’t really move bails much less than this and still bowl someone out.

We suppose you could only dislodge one bail instead of two, but beyond that this is pretty much the minimum amount of bail disruption to achieve a ‘bowled’ dismissal.

We think that’s worth celebrating.

Elgar b Anderson for 47.

You can get our articles by email, if you want.