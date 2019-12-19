England go Wagner, Azhar Ali enjoys captaincy and Pat Cummins makes many crores | Mop-up of the day

Neil Wagner (via Sky Sports video)

Over in South Africa, half England’s bowling attack aren’t playing because they have the shits. This perhaps meant they moved to Plan B earlier than they normally would during their tour match. Plan B appears to be Chris Woakes bowling bouncers.

“Neil Wagner in particular uses the middle of the pitch a lot and he’s gone pretty well with it,” explained Woakes.

We’ve long believed that England need a short-pitched specialist. We’re not entirely sure Chris Woakes is that person, but hey-ho, at least they’re slightly less wedded to Plan A.

Over in Pakistan…

Test cricket is happening and it is a wonderful thing. Azhar Ali has been given the honour of leading the side in its first home Tests for a decade. He isn’t having a great time.

Back in 2016, the PCB removed Azhar as one-day captain, reasoning that “his batting is being affected because of the extra burden of leadership.”

Since replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed in October, Azhar’s batting seems to have been affected because of the extra burden of leadership. So far he has made 98 runs in four Tests. Today he made a duck.

Pat Cummins makes a fortune at the IPL

It’s the/an IPL auction today. Pat Cummins went for 15.5 crore.

We’ve included this section purely so we could use the word ‘crore’. We love lakhs and crores and how incredibly bloody hard they are to read when expressed numerically.

Pat Cummins went for 15,50,00,000 rupees.

See.

This last section was going to be a new thing…

We were going to trial a Whatsapp version of the Edge, our twice-a-month email newsletter. Halfway through the morning we decided we aren’t going to do that.

Soooo…

4 Appeals

  1. A P Webster

    December 19, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    I would maybe have potentially been interested in the Whatsapp thing.

    Reply
    • A P Webster

      December 19, 2019 at 12:41 pm

      Also, do we know where the bowling attack is on the mild/wild spectrum, currently?

      Reply
    • King Cricket (Post author)

      December 19, 2019 at 2:05 pm

      If there’s a way, we’ll do it, but the general feeling is that Whatsapp are cracking down on ‘broadcast’ lists, while group chats mean you can see other people’s phone numbers, which obviously isn’t okay.

      Reply
      • King Cricket (Post author)

        December 19, 2019 at 2:05 pm

        To answer your other question, we haven’t seen the words ‘white froth’ yet so it seems safe to assume it isn’t wild.

